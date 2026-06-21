Will Iran get relief from US travel restrictions at FIFA World Cup 2026? Explained

In a latest development, US officials have indicated that Iran's travel arrangements at the FIFA World Cup 2026 could be reviewed after the team's upcoming clash against Belgium on Sunday (local time).

Iran's participation in the FIFA World Cup 2026 has been mostly surrounded by concerns over travel restrictions in the United States. In a major development in the matter, a senior US official, Andrew Giuliani, said authorities would review Iran's travel arrangements after its Group G match against Belgium. Earlier, Iran raised concerns with FIFA over restrictions that allow the team to travel to match venues just 24 hours before kick-off and require them to depart immediately after the match. Iran's head coach Amir Ghalenoei also called out such restrictions and described the team as 'the most oppressed team in the whole World Cup'.

Iran lodge complaint with FIFA over travel restrictions

On Friday, Iran's football federation filed a complaint with FIFA after the US authorities denied them permission to travel to Los Angeles two days before their match against Belgium.

As per a report by Reuters, Giuliani said, ''The situation is dynamic. We have a plan right now. Tomorrow afternoon, they will take the 27-minute flight back to Tijuana. We will see how it goes for match two, and then there will be discussions the dayafter in terms of what it looks like for match three in Seattle.''

Talking about some concerns over visa approvals, Giuliani added, ''I would just point to the fact that all players have received visas. All the coaches have received visas. There are some team officials that have not received visas, and that's because we have some derogatory information on them, and this is the balance that we talk about.''

Iran shift focus to crucial Belgium and Egypt clashes

Meanwhile, Iran began their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a 2-2 draw against New Zealand in Los Angeles. They will face Belgium in their next fixture on Sunday (local time), followed by a match against Egypt on June 27.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/