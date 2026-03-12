Will IPL 2026 be canceled due to US-Iran war? BCCI Vice-President clarifies

The 19th edition of the biggest T20 league on the globe will commence when defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) yesterday announced the schedule for the first phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, to be played from March 28 to April 12, 2026, according to a BCCI release.

However, the West Asia conlfict has put stress on player travel. The West Indian team's departure post the T20 World Cup in India was delayed due to cancellation of flights to the region.

IPL 2026 to be canceled due to US-Iran war?

Now, the BCCI Vice-President and Congress MP Rajeev Shukla, on Thursday, has put all the rumours to rest and confirmed that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season will take place as scheduled, adding that the remaining match fixtures will be announced after the Election Commission of India declares the election dates.

Speaking to ANI, Shukla clarified that the BCCI has already released the schedule for the initial phase of the tournament and will decide on the remaining fixtures once the poll schedule is announced for the states heading to elections.

"IPL will be held as per schedule. We have released the schedule for 20 matches. The schedule for remaining matches will be released after the Election Commission announces the dates for states going to the election," Shukla said.

IPL 2026 schedule

A total of 20 matches will be played across 10 venues: Bengaluru, Mumbai, Guwahati, New Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.During this period, the tournament will feature four double-headers, with the afternoon matches beginning at 03:30 PM IST and the evening matches commencing at 07:30 PM IST.