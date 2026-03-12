WhatsApp parent-managed account for under-13 children: Know step-by step guide for set-up; how data and privacy are protected?
Mumbai Bomb Scare: Threat email received at BSE, High Court, Vidhan Bhawan during budget session; police on high alert
Hardik Pandya in Trouble: Complaint filed against cricketer for ‘disrespecting' national flag after T20 World Cup win
Will IPL 2026 be canceled due to US-Iran war? BCCI Vice-President clarifies
LPG Crisis: Hyderabad restaurant returns to wood fuel, problem mounts for Ramadan devotees
This Priyanka Chopra's film creates history, becomes most-watched film, beats Citadel, Red Notice, Love Actually 2
Sensex crashes 800 pts, Nifty plunges 250 pts as crude oil surges past $100; Can market rebound?
US-Iran War coming to end? President Masoud Pezeshkisn puts three conditions
US-Iran War: What happened to Mojtaba Khamenei when missiles hit his residence? Details here
She cracked UPSC in first attempt without coaching, IPS officer became Bollywood sensation, now her film is coming
SPORTS
The 19th edition of the biggest T20 league on the globe will commence when defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) yesterday announced the schedule for the first phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, to be played from March 28 to April 12, 2026, according to a BCCI release.
However, the West Asia conlfict has put stress on player travel. The West Indian team's departure post the T20 World Cup in India was delayed due to cancellation of flights to the region.
Speaking to ANI, Shukla clarified that the BCCI has already released the schedule for the initial phase of the tournament and will decide on the remaining fixtures once the poll schedule is announced for the states heading to elections.
"IPL will be held as per schedule. We have released the schedule for 20 matches. The schedule for remaining matches will be released after the Election Commission announces the dates for states going to the election," Shukla said.
The 19th edition of the biggest T20 league on the globe will commence when defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
A total of 20 matches will be played across 10 venues: Bengaluru, Mumbai, Guwahati, New Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.During this period, the tournament will feature four double-headers, with the afternoon matches beginning at 03:30 PM IST and the evening matches commencing at 07:30 PM IST.