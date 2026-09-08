Will India send its athletes to Pakistan for 2027 SAF Games? Centre responds

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal has clarified India’s stance on the 2027 SAF Games in Pakistan. Will Indian athletes travel to Pakistan for the sporting event? Here's what he said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday cleared the air on India's stance over its participation in the 2027 South Asian Federation (SAF) Games, which will be hosted by Pakistan. The MEA clarified that the decision to send our athletes to Pakistan for the event will be guided by the recent policy of the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs.

What did the MEA say on India’s SAF Games participation?

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal responded to questions related to the sporting event and said, ''India's participation in any international government or a multilateral championship is guided by the recent policy that has been announced by the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs. There, we are guided by what directions or what the international bodies, sports bodies, have to say on such matters, as well as the interest of our sports people.''

What is India’s sports policy on Pakistan?

For those unversed, in May earlier this year, the Sports Ministry ruled out the resumption of bilateral sporting engagements between India and Pakistan, while confirming that athletes from both nations can continue to compete in multilateral international tournaments.

This means Indian teams or athletes will not travel to Pakistan for any bilateral sporting events, while players from both nations are permitted to participate in global or regional multilateral events, including tournaments hosted on Indian soil. This means that sportspersons can remain part of international competitions despite the broader tensions between the two countries.

Will Indian athletes travel to Pakistan for SAF Games?

Meanwhile, there is no clear confirmation from MEA on whether Indian athletes will travel to Pakistan or not, but the External Affairs Ministry clarified that any decision will be taken according to the Sports Ministry’s policy. It means despite Indian players are allowed to compete Pakistan in multilateral or global event but it does not mean that an Indian contingent will receive clearance to travel to the host country.

Deets about SAF Games 2027

Pakistan will host the 2027 South Asian Games from April 3 to 11 across Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar. The Games were originally scheduled for 2021 but faced multiple delays. It was later rescheduled for March 2023, then postponed to March 2024, and then to January 2026, before finally being pushed to April 2027.