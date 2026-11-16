'Will he be like Sachin Tendulkar or Vinod Kambli?': Kapil Dev makes shocking claim on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's future

Kapil Dev says Vaibhav Sooryavanshi must stay patient, focus only on cricket, and choose between a Tendulkar-like career and a Kambli-like decline.

Kapil Dev has a clear message for young star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stay patient and stay focused. The former India captain has shared his honest views on the 15-year-old, who is facing questions about limited chances in the Indian team.

Sooryavanshi will have to wait for chances

In the recent five-match T20 International series against New Zealand, Sooryavanshi played just two games because Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson were favoured at the top. Kapil added that while his aggressive batting is entertaining to watch, he will have to wait for more opportunities.

"He still has a long way to go. Though he's part of the Indian team, he doesn't get enough chances. I think it's the action. Everybody likes action now and anybody as young as Sooryavanshi, hitting fours and sixes is what old people and young people love to see. He needs more time. There is no shortage of talent," Kapil said in an interview with Mid-Day. Kapil believes talent is not an issue for the young opener. What matters now is patience and steady growth.

Focus only on cricket, says Kapil

Kapil advised Sooryavanshi to keep his full focus on cricket and not get distracted by fame, saying his age gives him time to build his game without pressure. "He should just focus on cricket and nothing else. At this stage, they talk about money too. Huge talent, but I think he has to go a long way," he added.

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Tendulkar or Kambli?

Kapil also made a striking comparison, wondering whether Sooryavanshi's career will follow the path of Sachin Tendulkar or Vinod Kambli. "At the age of 15, he has only cricket [to think about]. When he reaches 18 or 19, other things will emerge, parties and other distractions. Will he be like Sachin Tendulkar or Vinod Kambli? It's very difficult to say at this stage," Kapil said. Although Tendulkar concluded as the top run scorer in Tests and ODIs, Kambli's career ended early due to his opulent lifestyle, despite the fact that Kambli was once thought to be more skilled than Tendulkar.