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Will Hardik Pandya be in Mumbai Indians’ playing XI against RCB in Raipur? Nita Ambani's team breaks silence

The development was confirmed on the franchise's Instagram page, where they shared a post of their captain, Hardik.

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Updated : May 08, 2026, 01:05 PM IST

Will Hardik Pandya be in Mumbai Indians’ playing XI against RCB in Raipur? Nita Ambani's team breaks silence
Image source: ANI
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Skipper and star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has joined the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad in Raipur ahead of their crucial IPL 2026 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, after missing the previous match due to a back spasm.

The development was confirmed on the franchise's Instagram page, where they shared a post of their captain, Hardik.

During MI's previous IPL 2026 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants, Suryakumar Yadav stepped in to lead the side in place of Hardik.

After Mumbai's thumping win over LSG, during the post-match press conference, Ryan Rickelton addressed concerns about Hardik's injury."I don't know when he's expected to be back. I found out this afternoon that he had back spasms, so I'm unaware of the extent of it. I don't want to call it an injury; I'm unaware of the extent of how bad it is or what he's feeling. But I'm sure he'll be with the group again as we head to Raipur this week," Rickelton said.

A full-fledged training session is scheduled at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, and Pandya is expected to train with the team in the nets on Friday.

The defending champions, RCB, will host the five-time champions in a blockbuster clash on Sunday evening.

With seven defeats and three victories, the Mumbai Indians are languishing at the ninth spot on the points table and need to win each of their remaining matches to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Meanwhile, after losing to LSG in Lucknow, the Bengaluru-based franchise have to third spot, losing their fourth game of the competition.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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