Will Erling Haaland return to Norway's starting XI for FIFA World Cup knockout clash vs Ivory Coast?

Erling Haaland is expected to return to Norway's Starting XI for their crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash against Ivory Coast after being rested in the final group-stage match. Will he return or be benched again?

Erling did not start for Norway in the last group stage match against France. (Instagram)

Erling Haaland, star Norwegian striker, missed the third and last group stage match against France and sat on the bench for the entire time. On June 30, Norway are set to lock horns with Ivory Coast in the knockout game of the Round of 32, and he is expected not only to feature in the match but also start for his side. The Norway vs Ivory Coast match will be played at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington.

Why was Erling rested against France?

Norway head coach Stale Solbakken decided to bench Erling after the team already secured Round of 32 qualification by defeating Senegal and Iraq in the group stage, wherein the star striker scored braces in both games.

Before the final group stage match against France, Solbakken said, ''Knowing the prerequisites, we don't know how many games we will get. It is 100% certain that we will need to be rested for the round of 32 mentally and physically. It could be that we have to play 30 minutes of extra time or penalties in the knockouts.''

Will Erling play in knockout game vs Ivory Coast?

Erling Haaland is not only expected to play but is also widely predicted to return to Norway's Starting XI in the crucial knockout match against Ivory Coast. Norway rested several key players specifically to keep them fresh for the knockout rounds.

Norway's predicted Starting XI

Goalkeeper - Orjan Nyland

Defenders - Fredrik Aursnes, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem, and David Moller Wolfe

Midfielder - Patrick Berg, Sander Berge, and Martin Odegaard (C)

Forward - Alexander Sorloth, Erling Haaland, and Antonio Nusa

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/