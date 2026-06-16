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Will Donald Trump present FIFA world cup 2026 trophy? Here's what we know

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Will Donald Trump present FIFA world cup 2026 trophy? Here's what we know

US President Donald Trump is expected to play a prominent role in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final trophy presentation.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 16, 2026, 11:31 AM IST

Will Donald Trump present FIFA world cup 2026 trophy? Here's what we know
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US President Donald Trump has been granted permission to take part in the World Cup trophy presentation, following his involvement in a similar role at the Club World Cup.

talkSPORT reported that FIFA has no objection to Trump handing the World Cup trophy directly to the winning captain and remaining on the podium during celebrations.

The US president has already been informed that FIFA would like him to present the trophy to the tournament winners. Officials from Mexico and Canada are also expected to be invited to attend the closing ceremony.

Trump drew attention at the Club World Cup when he remained on the podium beside Chelsea captain Reece James as he lifted the trophy.

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer appeared visibly puzzled, while FIFA president Gianni Infantino initially appeared to guide Trump away before later encouraging him to stay.

Under standard FIFA protocol, the World Cup trophy is typically placed on a plinth and carried by the winning team onto the stage for the presentation ceremony.

Sources indicate that FIFA will ultimately leave it to Trump's discretion whether he remains with the winning team during the trophy lift or stands alongside officials during the ceremony, as per talkSPORT.

As per talkSPORT, Trump has been given a license to join the World Cup winners in their trophy lift, as he did at the Club World Cup.

Trump did not attend the USMNT's opening victory over Paraguay due to a scheduling conflict, but is expected to be present at the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium on July 19.

(with ANI inputs)

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