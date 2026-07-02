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Will Cristiano Ronaldo finally end his World Cup knockout curse after 20 years?

The Portugal captain will be looking to end his 20-year-old curse in the FIFA World Cup by scoring a goal in a knockout match. Will he finally succeed?

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 02, 2026, 01:09 PM IST

Will Cristiano Ronaldo finally end his World Cup knockout curse after 20 years?
Will Ronaldo finally break his World Cup knockout match curse tonight? (Instagram)
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Cristiano Ronaldo, the legendary Portuguese footballer and captain, is playing his sixth consecutive FIFA World Cup, and his career has been nothing short of extraordinary. From winning several UEFA Champions League titles, becoming the leading goalscorer, to attaining billionaire status, the 41-year-old has achieved more than one can ever imagine. However, there is still one unique World Cup record that Ronaldo is yet to conquer. Yes, you read it right!

After featuring in six FIFA World Cup editions and eight knockout matches, Ronaldo is yet to find the back of the net in the tournament's knockout stage. Since making his FIFA World Cup debut in 2006, Ronaldo has played eight knockout matches and is still goalless.

Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup knockout goal drought explained

Ronaldo's goal drought in the knockout stage began in 2006 when Portugal faced the Netherlands, England, and France on their campaign to the semi-finals. He featured in all three games but failed to get on the scoresheet.

This continued in the next World Cup editions as well, including matches against Spain in 2010, Uruguay in 2018, and Switzerland, Morocco and France in 2022. It is an unimaginable fact for a player who has scored over 900 goals in his career and shattered several records.

Whats App Image 2026 07 02 at 7 30 56 AM

Croatia clash gives Ronaldo another shot at ending unwanted record

For those unversed, Ronaldo has 10 World Cup goals to his name, which came in the group stages of the tournament. He is the only player in the world to score in each of the six editions of FIFA World Cups he has featured in.

Now, Portugal are set to battle Croatia in their Round of 32 match on July 3 IST, where the skipper has the best opportunity to finally break the 20-year-old curse.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

 

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

 

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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