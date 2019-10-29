Will Cristiano Ronaldo beat Lionel Messi to a record-breaking sixth Ballon d'Or?

Lionel Messi recently was named FIFA's The Best Men's Player of the Year, but Cristiano Ronaldo may just beat him to a record-breaking sixth Ballon d'Or, according to the latest reports.

Many news outlets are already declaring the Juventus star as the favourite to win this year's Ballon d'Or.

Ronaldo has made the shortlist for the award a 16th time – more than any other player in history.

The Portuguese international is competing with Messi for the award, while Virgil van Dijk is also thought to be in contention.

In an interview with France Football - who will announce the Ballon d'Or winner on 2 December - Ronaldo said "You have to be intelligent in order to last.

"My goal is to stay young and therefore competitive as I get older.

"Name me a player that performs like me at the same age and at a club like Juventus.

"A 19 or 20 years old, I realised that football was about numbers, titles, records and goals," Ronaldo said."

If the 34-year-old lifts the prestigious Golden Ball this year, he will have won the accolade on six occasions, beating Messi to the incredible record; the Argentine, in turn, could lift his sixth Ballon d'Or as well.

"A lot of people said that we fed each other, that being together in Spain made us better. That's certainly true, I felt his presence more in Madrid than in Manchester. From a certain point of view, it was a healthy rivalry," Ronaldo added.

Ronaldo had won the Serie A title and the Italian Super Cup with Juventus last season and also led Portugal to victory in the inaugural edition of the UEFA Nations League earlier this year.

The Golden Ball is based on performances by players in a calendar year, while FIFA's The Best Men's Player and UEFA's Player of the Year prizes go along with the previous season.