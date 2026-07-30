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Why was Indian hockey team's jersey colour changed from blue to saffron? Hockey India explains

The Indian national hockey teams have long been associated with an iconic blue jersey. The shift to orange has led to widespread backlash, with former men's team captain Viren Rasquinha questioning the decision.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 30, 2026, 05:23 PM IST

Why was Indian hockey team's jersey colour changed from blue to saffron? Hockey India explains
After facing flak, Hockey India defended the decision on technical grounds (Photo: Hockey India).
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Hockey India has kicked up a storm after unveiling a new, saffron-coloured kit for both men's and women's national teams ahead of the FIH World Cup, due to take place next month in the Netherlands and Belgium. The Indian national hockey teams have long been associated with an iconic blue jersey. The shift to orange has led to widespread backlash, with former men's team captain Viren Rasquinha questioning the decision.

Viren Rasquinha slammed the move and questioned the logic behind ditching the decades-old tradition. "I must say that Hockey India has done many good things for Indian hockey. But this is embarrassing. The legacy & identity of the Indian team has always been BLUE," Rasquinha said in a post on X. "I wore the Blue jersey with pride for many years. Fans want to see our Indian team in blue. What is the logic of orange?" he asked. Rasquinha, however, clarified that he did not want to make any political stance. "I’m seeing many unnecessary political comments on this. I don’t want to get into any of that. My simple and humble point is on pride, identity & legacy," he wrote on the social media platform.

After facing flak, Hockey India defended the decision on technical grounds. "The primary consideration was technical...the blue playing uniform tended to blend with the blue synthetic playing surface, which is now the standard colour for international hockey pitches. This visual similarity affected on-field clarity and visibility for the players," the body said in a statement, adding that it had engaged in "detailed consultations with the support staff and players." Hockey India cited the yellow kits at the 2014 World Cup and sky-blue kits used in 2018 as precedents for the change of jersey colour. It further stated that saffron was finalised because it "holds deep significance as one of the colours of our National Flag, symbolising courage, sacrifice, and national pride."

The change of the jersey colour has renewed a debate over alleged saffronisation of sports in India. In 2019, the Indian men's cricket team had donned an orange jersey at the ODI World Cup in England, sparking criticism. Since then, orange and Tricolour sleeves and accents have become common in Indian cricket team's jersey.

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