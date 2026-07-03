Why was Croatia's late equaliser disallowed? VAR decision vs Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal explained

Croatia thought they had rescued the match in stoppage time, only for VAR to rule out the equaliser against Portugal. Here's why the goal was disallowed, how the offside law was applied, and whether the decision was correct under FIFA's Laws of the Game.

Croatia’s World Cup run ended in a gut-wrenching way. They thought they’d pulled off a last-gasp equaliser against Portugal—Gvardiol smashed the ball in during stoppage time, the bench erupted, the fans lost their minds. But right when it seemed like they’d pushed the game into extra time, VAR stepped in. The referee got called over to the monitor, watched the replays, and—just like that—disallowed the goal for offside. Portugal survived 2-1 and now lines up to play Spain in the Round of 16.

The game itself was wild. Perisic opened the scoring, tucking in Stanisic’s cross at the far post and giving Croatia an early edge. Then, Ronaldo stepped up from the penalty spot and coolly leveled the score—his first knockout-round goal in his long World Cup career. With everything hanging in the balance, Portugal’s coach Roberto Martinez took a risk: he subbed out Ronaldo for Ruben Neves. It worked. Rafael Leao sent in a perfect cross and Goncalo Ramos climbed above everyone to head home the winner.

Following that, Croatia unleashed every player they had. They attacked Portugal in relentless waves, eager for another goal. In the final moments, they believed they had succeeded. But it was short-lived. VAR intervened, disallowing the goal and igniting fierce protests from the Croatian squad. Watching the replays, it was genuinely difficult to pinpoint what VAR had detected.

Here’s what really happened

As the cross came flying in from Perisic, Matanovic—barely—grazed the ball before it got to Pasalic. Officials used the match ball’s embedded sensor (it’s packed with smart tech now) to figure out that yes, Matanovic had indeed touched it. That tiny touch meant Pasalic was offside the moment he got the ball. Pasalic then squared it for Gvardiol, but because the offside offence started with Matanovic, it didn’t matter what happened after. The goal had to go.

How and why was this goal disallowed? There was no contact with the ball. The agenda is real pic.twitter.com/DWA5oYe0Zo — Bby Nash Alonso (@Nashiline) July 3, 2026

The ball’s sensor basically acts like cricket’s Snickometer, catching even the tiniest flicks that the cameras or naked eye can’t pick up. In this case, the sensor’s dataset, backed up by semi-automated offside technology, was what convinced the officials. It’s precise—but not everyone is a fan, as decisions like this often leave fans and players frustrated, especially when replays don’t make things any clearer.

So, Croatia’s journey ends with another heartbreak and the debate around VAR and tech-driven decisions rumbles on. For Portugal, though it’s on to the next round.

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