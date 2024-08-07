Why Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from Paris Olympics final? Full details, weigh-in rules explained

Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling competition at the Paris Olympics 2024 due to being overweight during the morning weigh-in.

In a devastating turn of events just hours before her highly anticipated gold medal bout, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling competition at the Paris Olympics 2024 due to being overweight during the morning weigh-in.

According to the rules set forth by the international wrestling governing body, United World Wrestling (UWW), any wrestler who fails the weigh-in test prior to the competition is immediately disqualified and relegated to the last position. This unfortunate circumstance means that Vinesh will not be eligible for any medal, despite having advanced to the finals of the event. Even if she had lost in the final match, she would have secured the silver medal.

The UWW rules about failing the weigh-in test state, “If an athlete does not attend or fail the weigh-in (the 1st or the 2nd weigh-in), he/s will be eliminated from the competition and ranked last, without rank.”

While confirming the news, the Indian Olympic Association did not provide specific details regarding the weight discrepancy. However, multiple reports suggest that Vinesh was between 100-150 grams overweight on Wednesday morning.

Vinesh, who has historically faced challenges in meeting weight limits, barely made the 50kg upper limit on Tuesday morning. Despite winning three bouts, including a victory over the four-time world champion and Tokyo gold medalist Yui Susaki of Japan, Vinesh failed the weigh-in test on Wednesday morning. This unfortunate turn of events prevented her from advancing to the finals at the Olympics, making her the first Indian female wrestler to achieve such a feat in any weight category.

Here's what UWW rules about weigh-in before every international wrestling competition

*If changes are made in the final entries compared to the entries in Athena (ONLY after exceptional circumstances like injury (confirmed by a medical certificate)), the updated athletes’ entry list must be submitted to the organiser by the team leader, without fail, at least at 12hrs the day before the weigh-in and the competition day of the concerned weight category.

*No changes will be accepted after this time. For all competitions, the weigh-in is organised each morning for the concerned weight-category. The weigh-in and the medical control lasts 30 minutes.

*The second morning of the concerned weight category, only the wrestlers who participate in the repªchages and finals have to come for the weigh-in. This weigh-in will last 15 minutes.

*No wrestler may be accepted at the weigh-in if he has not undergone a medical examination the first morning.

*Wrestlers must appear at the medical examination and the weigh-in with their licence and accreditation.

*The only uniform allowed for the weigh-in is the singlet. After having been examined by qualified physicianswho are obliged to eliminate any wrestler who presents any danger of a contagious disease, the wrestler can beweighed-in.

*No weight tolerance will be allowed for the singlet.Contestants must be in perfect physical condition, with their fingernails cut very short.

*Throughout the entire weigh-in period, wrestlers have the right, each in turn, to get on the scale as many times as they wish.

*The referees responsible for the weigh-in must check that all wrestlers are of the weight corresponding to the category in which they are entered for the competition, that they fulfil all the requirements of Article 5 and to inform any wrestler of the risk he runs if he presents himself on the mat in an incorrect dress.

*Referees will refuse to weigh a wrestler who is not dressed correctly. The referees responsible for the weigh-in will receive the results of the draw and will be allowed to control only the athletes who are on this list.

*If an athlete does not attend or fail the weigh-in (the 1st or the 2nd weigh-in), he will be eliminated of the competition and ranked last, without rank. If an athlete is injured during the first day, he doesn’t have to attend the second weigh-in and will keep his results.

Over the past year, Vinesh Phogat has been engaged in a fierce battle, not only for her career but also for her life. She emerged as a prominent voice in the protest against the former WFI chief and became India's greatest prospect for securing its inaugural wrestling gold medal at the Olympics. Displaying remarkable resilience akin to that of a lioness, she persevered through a challenging knee surgery that sidelined her from the Asia Games. Following her recovery, she made a triumphant comeback to the wrestling arena.

Also read| India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat first