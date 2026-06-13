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Why Tim Ream escaped a red card: FIFA's new 'mistaken identity' rule explained

USA defender Tim Ream avoided a red card during the FIFA World Cup 2026 clash against Paraguay after officials applied FIFA's new 'mistaken identity' rule. Here's how the law works, why the decision was changed and what it means for refereeing at the tournament.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 13, 2026, 04:26 PM IST

Why Tim Ream escaped a red card: FIFA's new 'mistaken identity' rule explained
Courtesy: X
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The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) made headlines during the FIFA World Cup match between the United States and Paraguay, all because of a yellow card mix-up that had everyone scratching their heads. Picture this: the U.S. was comfortably ahead, leading 3-0 in their Group D showdown. Out of nowhere, Tim Ream—one of the oldest and most experienced guys on the field at 38—gets called for a foul on Miguel Almirón. The referee flashes a yellow card at Ream, but Tim looks downright puzzled. He’s not alone. Nobody in the stadium seems to understand why he’s been booked.

Things got weird fast. Just after the free-kick, Dutch referee Danny Makkelie jogs over to the VAR screen. Suddenly, he wipes away the yellow card decision, even though FIFA’s own protocol doesn’t allow for reviews on first yellow cards once play has restarted. Usually, VAR steps in only if a second yellow leads to a red card—which makes sense. But, for a first yellow like Ream’s, that's supposed to be the end of the story unless there’s a case of mistaken identity.

Also read| FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 3 Live Streaming: When and where to watch matches in India?

In this moment, that’s exactly what happened. Makkelie used the mistaken identity rule to undo Ream’s booking—kind of a loophole that wouldn’t exist for a straightforward review. Confusion hit its peak when play restarted, only for officials to suddenly stop the game again. Fans looked on, bewildered. Everyone knows—once the ball’s rolling again, the ref isn’t supposed to revisit old decisions. But this time, it happened anyway.

While all this drama was unfolding, the U.S. team barely seemed fazed. Their World Cup opener couldn’t have gone much better. Folarin Balogun scored twice and Gio Reyna curled in a stunning goal, helping the co-hosts cruise to a dominant 4-1 victory over Paraguay. The bizarre VAR incident might have left a mark on the match but the United States gave their fans plenty to celebrate launching their campaign with flashes of skill and confidence.

Also read| Meet Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez, forwards who powered Mexico to victory over South Africa at FIFA World Cup 2026

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