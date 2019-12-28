'Why should I?' Mary Kom responds to WHY she refused to shake hands with Nikhat Zareen after bout

Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom defeated in the 23-year-old Nikhat Zareen in the final match of the 51kg division to book a spot for the Olympic Qualifiers on Saturday (December 28).

Mary Kom beat Zareen SD 9-1 at the boxing selection trials at the IG Stadium on Saturday.

Earlier, during their first-round matches, both did just enough to scrape through and set up a much-anticipated showdown.

Mary Kom will now represent India in the 51kg category in the first Olympic qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Wuhan, China from February 3-14.

However, after the match, Kom refused to shake hands with her opponent.

"Why should I shake hand with my opponent Nikhat Zareen," Mary Kom said after the fight.

"Why should I shake hands with her? If she wants others to respect her then she should first respect others. I don't like people with such nature. Just prove your point inside the ring, not outside," she added.

The showdown was very important after Zareen had claimed that she is not being given a chance to fight Kom to establish the more superior boxer in their weight class.

Former junior world champion Zareen defeated reigning national champion Jyoti Gulia, while multiple-time Asian champion Mary Kom got the better of Ritu Grewal.

"I am only focussing on the upcoming big competition. Anyone can make plans, strategies, it is about going out in the ring and expressing yourself," Kom calimed.

"All the boxers were told that whoever achieved gold medals in the international competition, they would not be required to go through a trial. Even I was shocked when I got to know that bronze medallists won't be required to go through trials. But later, this rule was changed, I took part in the trial and I have now proved myself," she added.