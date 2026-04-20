Why Rashid Khan turned down citizenship offer from India? Afghan star makes big revelation

The 27-year-old leg-spinner, one of Afghanistan’s most influential cricketers, shared the information in his upcoming book Rashid Khan: From Streets to Stardom, where he describes being informally asked about the possibility of changing his cricketing allegiance during the 2023 IPL season.

Afghanistan’s leading leg-spinner Rashid Khan recently revealed that he was contacted by two countries, including India, with proposals for citizenship and an opportunity to play for them, but he turned them down and decided to stay loyal to his homeland.

The 27-year-old leg-spinner, one of Afghanistan’s most influential cricketers, shared the information in his upcoming book Rashid Khan: From Streets to Stardom, where he describes being informally asked about the possibility of changing his cricketing allegiance during the 2023 IPL season.

Why Rashid Khan refused Indian citizenship?

Rashid is quoted as saying in the book, "I received such offers (citizenship and playing) from both Australia and India. But I told them, 'If I don't play for my country, I won't play for any other country either.'" While he does not elaborate on the approach from Australia, Rashid gives a detailed account of the Indian offer. During that period he was part of the IPL with Gujarat Titans when a team official told him that a "high-ranking official from the Indian Cricket Board" wished to meet him.

The Afghan star recalled the interaction and said, "I went over and greeted him. We started talking, and he said, 'The situation in your country (Afghanistan) is very bad. Come stay in India. We will give you Indian documents, live here, play cricket here.' I was surprised by what he was saying and didn't know how to respond. But I smiled and said, 'Thank you very much. I am playing for my country, Afghanistan.'" The incident took place while he was playing the 2023 IPL season for Gujarat Titans.

2018 social media push for Indian citizenship after IPL performance

The 25-year-old reflected on a similar episode from 2018 while with Sunrisers Hyderabad. After a match-winning performance against Kolkata Knight Riders, social media in India was filled with calls for him to get citizenship-showing the significant admiration he had already earned.

Khan also celebrated a special moment off the field by sharing the news of his son's birth in an emotional social media post, introducing the newborn as Aslan.

The announcement featured a tender photograph and a wooden plaque that read, "Hello World, My Name is Azlan Khan".

Meanwhile, from noone to becoming one of the most sought-after T20 players in the world, Rashid Khan’s journey has run parallel to Afghanistan’s rise in international cricket. The book follows that path in detail, from being left out at an Afghanistan Under-19 trial to becoming a global star and being named the ICC Player of the Decade in 2020.