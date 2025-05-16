At the Doha Diamond League on Friday, the absence of Arshad Nadeem will be notably felt in a highly competitive men's javelin field, which is prominently led by Neeraj Chopra.

The Doha Diamond League event on Friday will feature Neeraj Chopra competing at the Suheid bin Hamid Stadium in Qatar. Chopra aims to secure a gold medal in a competitive field of 11 athletes, including his fellow Indian competitor, Kishore Jena. Additionally, the event will showcase Gulveer Singh in the 5000m race and Parul Chaudhary in the 3000m steeplechase, further highlighting India's athletic talent on the international stage.

Notably absent from the men’s javelin event will be reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem, who is currently preparing for the upcoming Asian Athletics Championship scheduled to take place in South Korea from May 27-31.

In Nadeem's absence, Chopra will be striving to surpass the elusive 90-meter mark. In an interview with Al Jazeera, the Indian athlete expressed his determination and focus for the competition. “I feel reinvigorated and am in great shape physically. In addition to the physical aspect, Zelezny has also passed on tips that help me deal with the mental part of being an athlete. It helps keeps the pressure at bay. I have been training and performing consistently, which forms the basis of achieving the best results on the field. No one can predict what will happen on the day of the competition but I am always looking to go beyond my previous best. Several javelin athletes have thrown their personal best in Doha and I aim to do the same on Friday.”

Neeraj recently addressed his relationship with Arshad in light of the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, which have led to backlash from fans. He stated to reporters, “We were never particularly close friends. The dynamics have changed following the recent tensions, but I believe in reciprocating respect when it is shown to me.”

Following the attack in Pahalgam last month, Neeraj faced criticism on social media platform X for extending an invitation to Arshad. In response to the backlash, Arshad declined the invitation, citing the recent events. Neeraj subsequently took to social media to clarify that the invitation had been sent prior to the Pahalgam incident.

Also read| 'We were never really close friends': Neeraj Chopra drops bombshell on relationship with Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem



