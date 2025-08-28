Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Why Pakistan's javelin star Arshad Nadeem didn't qualify for Diamond League Final 2025

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem hasn't faced Neeraj since the Paris Olympics and missed all the Diamond League 2025 events. He was set to compete in the Silesia Diamond League in August 2025, but withdrew.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 09:55 PM IST

Why Pakistan's javelin star Arshad Nadeem didn't qualify for Diamond League Final 2025
As a two-time Olympic medallist, India's Neeraj Chopra is preparing for the Diamond League Final 2025. Unfortunately for athletics fans, they will not witness the renewal of his rivalry with Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem on the field. The javelin throw final will take place at Switzerland's renowned Letzigrund Stadium, featuring competitors such as Neeraj Chopra (India), Julian Weber (Germany), Anderson Peters (Grenada), Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad & Tobago), Julius Yego (Kenya), Andrian Mardare (Moldova), and Simon Wieland (Switzerland).

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem will miss the event despite having won the Olympic Gold medal in Paris with a throw of 92.97 meters. Since the Paris Olympics, Arshad has not faced Neeraj and did not participate in any of the Diamond League 2025 meets, which is why he did not qualify for the final.

The next chance for Neeraj and Nadeem to compete against each other could be at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo this September.

In 2022, Neeraj Chopra made history as the first Indian to win a Diamond League championship in any event. Interestingly, that year's Final was also hosted in Zurich. The Indian javelin star reached the finals in the following two editions held in Eugene and Brussels, respectively, but finished as a runner-up on both occasions.

The Zurich Final represents the conclusion of the 2025 Diamond League season, which included 14 regular legs leading up to the two-day finale.

The 27-year-old Indian athlete has participated in two Diamond League meets this season, finishing second in Doha with a record-breaking throw of 90.23m and winning the Paris leg with a throw of 88.16m.

After securing his place in the final, Neeraj chose to skip the Silesia and Brussels legs of the 2025 Diamond League season, which also included javelin throw events.

Also read| Massive setback for Team India as Shubman Gill ruled out of Duleep Trophy, Asia Cup 2025 participation in doubt

