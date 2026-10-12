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Why Neeru Dhanda chose to dedicate her Asian Games medals to Indian Army?

Indian shooter Neeru Dhanda has dedicated her three Asian Games 2026 medals to the Indian Army, as she aims for bigger competitions ahead. Here's what she said.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 12, 2026, 04:36 PM IST

Why Neeru Dhanda chose to dedicate her Asian Games medals to Indian Army?
Neeru Dhanda dedicates Asian Games medals to soldiers. (Pic Credits: Instagram/neerudhanda125)
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Indian shooter Neeru Dhanda has dedicated all three of her medals, including two gold and one silver, won at the 2026 Asian Games to the Indian Army and the soldiers who lost their lives at the border protecting the nation. For those unversed, Neeru also serves as Naib Subedar in the Indian Army. She had one of the most successful campaigns in the recently concluded Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan, where she became the first-ever Indian woman to win an individual Asian Games gold medal in trap shooting after topping the women's individual event.

She also clinched a gold medal in the mixed team trap event and a silver in the women's team trap event alongside Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer.

Neeru Dhanda expresses gratitude to Indian Army and countrymen

While speaking to ANI on the sidelines of a felicitation ceremony where the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Dhiraj Seth, was present, Neeru Dhanda expressed gratitude to the Indian Army and the people for all the respect and honour she had received.

''The respect and honour my Army and my country have given me, I will cherish for my entire life, and for my country. I'll fight for our Indian Army and for all my fellow countrymen. I hope to keep getting all this love, affection, and prayers. I'm truly happy from the bottom of my heart, and I'm really grateful for all the respect I've received here,'' she said.

Why Neeru Dhanda dedicated all three medals to Indian Army

Dedicating all her medals to the Indian Army and to the soldiers who lost their lives at the border protecting our nation, she added, ''I dedicate this medal to the Indian Army, and to the brave men of our country who lose their lives at the border protecting our nation. I dedicate all three medals to them. Their strong resolve for the country and the ultimate sacrifice of giving their lives for their nation is no small thing. They have families too. They give up everything to protect our country.''

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neeru (@neerudhanda125)

Neeru's future competitions

Talking about her future competitions, Neeru further said, ''The next target is the World Championships from November 1st to 15th, and there's a quota competition in that. The next target, and the one every single athlete has, is the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.''

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