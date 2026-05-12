Why Neeraj Chopra is not competing in Rome Diamond League while Sachin Yadav makes debut?

India's 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra is set to miss the upcoming Rome Diamond League, while rising athlete Sachin Yadav prepares to make his debut at the coveted event. Know the real reason behind Neeraj Chopra's absence.

Indian athletics fans will have to wait a little longer as their favourite star, India's 'Golden Boy' and two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, is set to miss the upcoming Rome Diamond League on June 4. However, India will have a strong representation in Chopra's absence at the event as rising javelin thrower Sachin Yadav is preparing to make his Diamond League debut.

Why Neeraj Chopra is not competing?

The Indian 'Golden Boy' is currently training and undergoing rehabilitation in Turkiye and is yet to start his 2026 season. He has been away from competition since last year's World Championships in Tokyo, wherein he competed despite suffering from a back injury and finished 8th.

It is said that his break from competition is a part of his long-term fitness plan to prepare for the next Olympics in 2028 in Los Angeles.

Major opportunity for Sachin Yadav

With Neera Chopra's absence, all eyes are on Sachin Yadav, who will be competing internationally for the first time since his impressive performance at the World Championships last year, where he finished 4th by throwing his personal best of 86.27 m. However, he won a silver at the Asian Championship in 2025, establishing himself as a rising contender on the international circuit.

Meanwhile, Sachin's debut at the international stage will not be an easy task as he is set to compete against some of the biggest names in the sport, including former world champion Anderson Peters, Germany’s Julian Weber, Olympic gold medallist Thomas Rohler, Curtis Thompson of the USA, Poland's Dawid Wegner, and Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga.

Sachin has already opened his 2026 campaign domestically at the Indian Athletics Series meet in New Delhi last month, wherein he finished second with a best throw of 81.95 m.

It will be interesting to see whether the Rome Diamond League proves to be a defining moment for Sachin Yadav or not.