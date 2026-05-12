FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Has Karan Kundrra tied the knot with Tejasswi Prakash? Abhishek Kumar's 'court marriage' comment sparks speculation

Has Karan Kundrra tied the knot with Tejasswi Prakash? Abhishek Kumar's 'court

'Mahabharat will look very small': Supreme Court on Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000 crore estate row as Rani Kapur files fresh plea against Priya Sachdev

'Mahabharat looks very small': SC on Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000 crore estate row

Priyanka Chopra shares photo of sweet Mother's Day note from daughter Malti Marie: 'She knows me so well'

Priyanka Chopra shares photo of sweet Mother's Day note from daughter

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, celebs joining Rohit Shetty's show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna

Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here

Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan

How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2

HomeSports

SPORTS

Why Neeraj Chopra is not competing in Rome Diamond League while Sachin Yadav makes debut?

India's 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra is set to miss the upcoming Rome Diamond League, while rising athlete Sachin Yadav prepares to make his debut at the coveted event. Know the real reason behind Neeraj Chopra's absence.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 12, 2026, 06:39 PM IST

Why Neeraj Chopra is not competing in Rome Diamond League while Sachin Yadav makes debut?
Neeraj Chopra is yet to begin his 2026 season. (Pic Credits: Instagram/neerajchopraclassic)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Indian athletics fans will have to wait a little longer as their favourite star, India's 'Golden Boy' and two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, is set to miss the upcoming Rome Diamond League on June 4. However, India will have a strong representation in Chopra's absence at the event as rising javelin thrower Sachin Yadav is preparing to make his Diamond League debut.

 

Why Neeraj Chopra is not competing?

 

The Indian 'Golden Boy' is currently training and undergoing rehabilitation in Turkiye and is yet to start his 2026 season. He has been away from competition since last year's World Championships in Tokyo, wherein he competed despite suffering from a back injury and finished 8th.

 

It is said that his break from competition is a part of his long-term fitness plan to prepare for the next Olympics in 2028 in Los Angeles.

 

Major opportunity for Sachin Yadav

 

With Neera Chopra's absence, all eyes are on Sachin Yadav, who will be competing internationally for the first time since his impressive performance at the World Championships last year, where he finished 4th by throwing his personal best of 86.27 m. However, he won a silver at the Asian Championship in 2025, establishing himself as a rising contender on the international circuit.

 

Meanwhile, Sachin's debut at the international stage will not be an easy task as he is set to compete against some of the biggest names in the sport, including former world champion Anderson Peters, Germany’s Julian Weber, Olympic gold medallist Thomas Rohler, Curtis Thompson of the USA, Poland's Dawid Wegner, and Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga.

 

Sachin has already opened his 2026 campaign domestically at the Indian Athletics Series meet in New Delhi last month, wherein he finished second with a best throw of 81.95 m.

 

It will be interesting to see whether the Rome Diamond League proves to be a defining moment for Sachin Yadav or not.

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Has Karan Kundrra tied the knot with Tejasswi Prakash? Abhishek Kumar's 'court marriage' comment sparks speculation
Has Karan Kundrra tied the knot with Tejasswi Prakash? Abhishek Kumar's 'court
'Mahabharat will look very small': Supreme Court on Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000 crore estate row as Rani Kapur files fresh plea against Priya Sachdev
'Mahabharat looks very small': SC on Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000 crore estate row
Priyanka Chopra shares photo of sweet Mother's Day note from daughter Malti Marie: 'She knows me so well'
Priyanka Chopra shares photo of sweet Mother's Day note from daughter
NTA cancels NEET-UG exam 2026: Why and what happens next?
NEET-UG exam 2026 cancelled: Why and what happens next?
Kamal Haasan, Vishal react as CM Vijay orders closure of 717 liquor shops near schools, temples in Tamil Nadu: 'So many girl children have been facing harassment'
Kamal Haasan, Vishal react as CM Vijay orders closure of 717 liquor shops
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, celebs joining Rohit Shetty's show
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni? Check scenarios
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni?
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee; Know all about his family, eduction, networth and more
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement