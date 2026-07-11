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Why Lamine Yamal won Player of the Match despite failing to score against Belgium?

Lamine Yamal went goalless in Spain's 2-1 win over Belgium, but he won the Player of the Match award in the quarter-final clash. Here's why.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 11, 2026, 07:45 AM IST

Why Lamine Yamal won Player of the Match despite failing to score against Belgium?
Lamine Yamal won the Player of the Match award in the Spain vs Belgium quarter-final match. (Screengrab from FIFA video)
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Lamine Yamal may not have found the back of the net, but he was awarded the Player of the Match award in Spain's 2-1 win over Belgium in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals on Friday (local time). The 18-year-old had a big influence in the game and played a pivotal role in helping his side reach the semi-finals. Yamal failed to get his name on the scoresheet, but he was involved in several attacking chances and kept the Red Devils under pressure in the game.

 

How did Yamal win Player of the Match award?

 

Lamine Yamal won the Player of the Match award due to his overall contribution in the crucial contest, as he remained the most attacking player throughout the game but went goalless. He completed several good dribbles and produced multiple chances for his side, which helped Spain take an early lead in the first half.

 

Since Yamal was one of the major reasons behind Spain capitalising on the opportunities and winning the knockout game, the young star was given the award for his influence, which shows that the Player of the Match recognises an all-round contribution and not just a name on the scoresheet.

 

Whats App Image 2026 07 10 at 12 55 28 PM (1)

 

Deets about Spain vs Belgium clash

 

In the second quarter-final game in the FIFA World Cup 2026, Spain emerged victorious after dominating both halves. In the first half, Fabian Ruiz gave the lead to the 2010 champions in the 30th minute. However, this lead didn't last long as Belgium's Charles De Ketelaere equalised the score 11 minutes later. It was 1-1 at half-time.

 

In the second half, both sides searched for the match-winning goal, but it was almost time for stoppage time when Spain's substitute Mikel Merino struck in the 88th minute. It was all over for Belgium as they failed to bounce back in the game, and Spain made their way to the semis. La Roja will now face Kylian Mbappe's France in the next round on July 15.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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