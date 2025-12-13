FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Why is Messi in India? Real reason behind legendary footballer’s visit REVEALED

Lionel Messi is in India for the GOAT India Tour 2025, meeting fans, attending events and inspiring young football players while celebrating the country’s growing love for football.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 13, 2025, 02:34 PM IST

Football star Lionel Messi is visiting India, and fans are very excited. After a long time, this is the first time he is coming back, and huge crowds are coming together for his sight. Messi is adored for his incredible talent and world record career.

Messi’s India tour - GOAT India tour 2025:

The GOAT India Tour 2025 has brought Lionel Messi to India, where he will be performing in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. He will be present at some activities like meet-and-greets, football shows and fan celebrations. The tour provides the fans with the opportunity to talk to Messi directly and partake in unique football activities.

Meeting fans and football events:

Messi's main purpose for coming to India was a fan meeting. Thousands of fans have come to see him, some of whom have been waiting for him since morning. Many supporters are coming from very distant regions just to have a look at their favourite soccer player. The presence of Messi in India is an indication of the great love for football and respect for him by the Indian people.

Also read: Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend: Inside his net worth, family, career

Special programs and celebrations:

Messi will be participating in many special programs throughout the tour. In Kolkata, he will reveal a statue created in his honour and interact with fans at Salt Lake Stadium. He will lead football clinics, showcase his talent through friendly matches and partake in cultural activities in other cities, becoming one with the locals in their celebratory moods.

Lionel Messi's trip to India is a demonstration of football and fans. He meets the supporters and participates in the special events, which makes him an inspirational figure for the novice players and also serves to underscore the country's increasing passion for the sport, thereby making his visit unforgettable.

