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Why is Lionel Messi’s 70-foot statue in Kolkata being taken down? Here’s all you need to know

Why is Lionel Messi’s 70-foot statue in Kolkata being taken down?

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Why is Lionel Messi’s 70-foot statue in Kolkata being taken down? Here’s all you need to know

Lionel Messi statue in Kolkata is set to be dismantled after authorities found the 70-foot structure unsafe due to instability and swaying in strong winds, prompting safety concerns and an official inspection.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 28, 2026, 01:42 PM IST

Why is Lionel Messi’s 70-foot statue in Kolkata being taken down? Here’s all you need to know
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A 70-foot statue of football legend Lionel Messi in Kolkata is set to be dismantled after authorities raised serious safety concerns over its structural instability. The giant structure, meant to honour Messi’s legacy, is now in focus for safety concerns after officials confirmed it is no longer safe.

Why the Messi statue is being taken down:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The huge statue put up in Kolkata last December, right before Lionel Messi’s 'GOAT Tour' to India, was later reported as unsafe after people said it was swaying in really strong winds. It was made as a tribute to the Argentine World Cup winner, with him holding the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy, and well, it did not take long to become a much-loved stop for visitors.

After residents complained, the Public Works Department looked into the structure and came to the conclusion that its stability was basically compromised. So officials then decided it must be taken down right away, so there would not be any chance of it falling, or causing an accident, you know.

West Bengal MLA Sharadwat Mukherjee said the statue had shown clear movement when windy weather hit, and that’s why it was not safe. The display, which was constructed in just 27 days by fans along with organisers, is now expected to be shifted to a more secure location for possible reinstallation later.

Also read: SRH owner Kavya Maran hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after his fierce eliminator heroics in IPL 2026, watch

History of the Messi statue:

The statue was made, as part of that kind of buzz around Lionel Messi’s 'GOAT Tour' going to India, with stops in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi, along with teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul. It was meant to look like this huge fan tribute, celebrating Messi’s 2022 FIFA World Cup win.

Still, the Kolkata stop later got tangled in controversy, after reports popped up about weak crowd management at Salt Lake Stadium. Fans claimed there was poor handling, limited entry and pure chaos once Messi left the place early and that whole thing turned into a lot of frustration, plus vandalism inside parts of the stadium.

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