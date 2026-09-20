Why is India hockey wearing saffron at Asian Games 2026 after blue jersey announcement?

India’s hockey teams wore saffron in their Asian Games 2026 openers, despite Hockey India earlier naming blue as the first-choice kit. Here's what happened.

India's hockey teams, both men's and women's, were seen wearing saffron-coloured jerseys in their opening matches against Indonesia and Uzbekistan at the Asian Games 2026, despite Hockey India's decision to switch from saffron to blue earlier this month. After the games concluded, several questioned the kit colour because Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey had earlier said that blue would be India's primary jersey colour for the Asian Games 2026 and saffron would be the second option.

''The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had given us options regarding the team kit colours, and Hockey India selected blue as the first choice for the Indian team's kit. Orange will be the second choice,'' Tirkey had said.

Why will India hockey teams wear saffron at inaugural Asian Games 2026?

As per media reports, a Hockey India source said that the blue-coloured kit will also not be an all-blue one but a combination of white and blue along with saffron. ''The two colours for the Indian teams' playing kits for the Asian Games 2026 were always saffron and the combination of white and sky blue, which was approved by the HI president himself. As to why the president then said that India will wear all-blue at the Asian Games is something you need to ask the president himself,'' PTI reported, quoting the Hockey India source.

What happened in India's opening matches?

India's men's team began their campaign at the Asian Games against Indonesia while the women's side faced Uzbekistan. Both teams won their inaugural matches of the tournament, with the men's team registering a 13-1 win over Indonesia while the women's team clinched their match 19-0 against Uzbekistan.

The men's team will next face Sri Lanka in their Pool A game on Tuesday, September 22. The women's team will take on Indonesia on Monday, September 21.