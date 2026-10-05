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Why is cricket's prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi not in T20I team despite excellent performance? Gautam Gambhir explains

Gambhir said in-form 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi must wait as India will continue with openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 05, 2026, 01:29 PM IST

Why is cricket's prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi not in T20I team despite excellent performance? Gautam Gambhir explains
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India head coach Gautam Gambhir has explained why 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is not getting chances despite being in good form. Gambhir said he personally spoke to the young batter and told him that he will have to wait for his opportunity, as India already has a settled opening pair.

Gambhir reveals chat with Vaibhav

Speaking on JioStar's show 'Follow the Blues: Gautam Gambhir Unfiltered', Gambhir said, 'It was a new experience for me as well. Yes, he was in good form, but I made him understand that sometimes, because of the players who have done well for a long time, he will have to wait for his opportunity."

He made it clear that selection is not based on social media pressure. "Social media or outside noise doesn't decide the playing eleven. It depends on who in that dressing room, or who the coach and captain feel can win us the match," he said.

Why Sanju and Abhishek are preferred

For more than a year, India's usual T20I openers have been Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, who have performed fairly well. Vaibhav would justify the tough decision. "If Vaibhav plays today, then it's going to be a tough conversation between me and whoever we leave out, whether it's Abhishek or whether it's Sanju. We can't suddenly ignore a combination that has created such an impact over the last one and a half or two years," he said.

Also read: Bizarre Decision In Cricket Explained: Ball goes for six, lands in stands, batter gets four runs

Right decision over popular one

Supporting Samson and Abhishek is the right choice, according to Gambhir, who stated that it is simple to make popular selections but challenging to make the right ones. "No team has gone undefeated from one World Cup to the other and won it again. One bad series does not make them bad players. It was important to have continuity and create security in the dressing room," he added.

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