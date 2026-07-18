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Why is Argentina President Javier Milei staying away from the World Cup final? Know real reason

Donald Trump, President of the co-hosts USA, will be attending the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final on Sunday; however, Javier Milei, President of the finalists Argentina, will be skipping the grand event. Know the real reason behind Milei's decision.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 18, 2026, 01:04 PM IST

Why is Argentina President Javier Milei staying away from the World Cup final? Know real reason
Argentina and Spain to battle for the coveted FIFA World Cup title on Sunday in New York. (Screengrab from viral clip)
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Argentina will be facing Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final on July 20 and will look to defend its title and win it for the fourth time. The New York New Jersey Stadium will be packed with fans, who will witness the mega clash at the biggest spectacle of the sport. US President Donald Trump is expected to join FIFA president Gianni Infantino for the FIFA World Cup Final, but Argentina President Javier Milei might miss the opportunity to watch the game live. He even revealed the real reason behind him skipping to watch the World Cup final in New York and support his team.

 

Why Argentina President skipping FIFA World Cup 2026 Final?

 

On being asked by Buenos Aires radio station El Observador whether he would travel to New York for the highly anticipated match of the year, the Argentine President said, ''No way. I'm going to keep watching all the games from Olivos.''

 

He also revealed a superstition that he believes will help Argentina continue their unbeaten run at the FIFA World Cup 2026. ''Since it's cold and I don't turn on the heat, I wear an oil company-branded jacket. The day of the Switzerland game, it made me really hot. It took it off, and they scored a goal against us. I put it back and never took it off again,'' he added.

 

Whats App Image 2026 07 16 at 8 51 33 AM

 

Meanwhile, US President Trump will be attending Sunday's final at the venue. Earlier, the FIFA president also confirmed that Trump is expected to join him in presenting the World Cup trophy to the winning side.

 

Lionel Messi, who is 39 years old and is among the oldest players of the tournament, is probably playing his last World Cup and will be looking to conclude his illustrious journey on a high note.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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