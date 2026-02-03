Why ICC can't punish Pakistan for boycotting India at T20 World Cup?

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dehradun Bus Accident: 3 killed, several injured as HRTC bus carrying 30 passengers plunges into gorge; Rescue operation underway

India-EU FTA, Middle East outreach and the Union Budget: The geo-economic and geopolitical importance

The 50: Lion’s real identity revealed, he is..., fans express their shock and surprise

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, Gautam Adani's Adani Group soar after India-US trade deal, know reasons in 5 points

India-US Trade Deal: Has Delhi opened the agriculture sector to American companies?

Amid linkup rumours with Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur says this about love and relationships: ‘Love is a...'

Dhurandhar The Revenge teaser: Ranveer Singh unleashes mayhem as Sher-E-Baloch, makers play smart, didn't reveal more than Dhurandhar's post-credit scene

Supreme Court warns Mark Zuckerberg-owned Meta to quit India

India's big trade deal win: US, European Union lower tariffs; '2 deals in 2 weeks', What's the catch?

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release: Not Netflix, but JioHotstar to stream Ranveer Singh's film, poster reveals major hint of OTT swap

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dehradun Bus Accident: 3 killed, several injured as HRTC bus carrying 30 passengers plunges into gorge; Rescue operation underway

Dehradun Bus Accident: 3 killed, several injured as HRTC bus plunges into gorge

India-EU FTA, Middle East outreach and the Union Budget: The geo-economic and geopolitical importance

India-EU FTA, Middle East outreach and the Union Budget

The 50: Lion’s real identity revealed, he is..., fans express their shock and surprise

The 50: Lion’s real identity revealed, he is..., fans express their shock

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Prabhas as Hamza, Fahadh Faasil as Rehman Dakait, Rana Daggubati as Major Iqbal: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar with South stars

AI reimagines Dhurandhar with South stars Prabhas, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati

Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches in ICC events

Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches

Pakistan boycott India clash in T20I World Cup 2026: A look at major past controversies between arch-rivals

Pakistan boycott India clash in T20I WC 2026: A look at major past controversies

HomeSports

SPORTS

Why ICC can't punish Pakistan for boycotting India at T20 World Cup?

Pakistan announced that it would not take the field for the match against India, despite the government clearing the national team's participation in the remainder of the tournament starting February 7. Now, Former PCB Chief has claimed that ICC can't punish Pakistan for boycotting India at T20 WC.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 03, 2026, 11:00 AM IST

Why ICC can't punish Pakistan for boycotting India at T20 World Cup?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The International Cricket Council (ICC) cannot take any  disciplinary action against Pakistan for boycotting its ICC Men's T20 World Cup group-stage match against India, according to former ICC chairman Ehsan Mani. The decision to pull out of the high-profile February 15 match in Colombo was taken on government instructions, and therefore falls outside the governing body's disciplinary ambit, Mani argued.

Pakistan announced that it would not take the field for the match against India, despite the government clearing the national team's participation in the remainder of the tournament starting February 7. In a statement posted on social media, the Government of Pakistan said it had granted approval for the team to compete in the event but specified that the side "shall not take the field" for the India fixture.

Former PCB Chief explains why ICC can't punish Pakistan for boycotting India at T20 World Cup

"There can't be any sanctions against Pakistan if it follows government instructions. That was the basis on which India refused to play its 2025 Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan. You can't have double standards," Mani was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

“You left the door open for any country to get its government involved. And especially knowing that the chairman of the PCB is a serving minister of the government," he added.

ICC questions Pakistan's decision

The ICC, however, has questioned the Pakistan government's decision and issued a warning that selective participation could lead to punitive consequences. The governing body said it was yet to receive any official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), but described the move as inconsistent with the principles of a global sporting event. "The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country, as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of," the ICC said in a statement.

Mani, who has also served as chairman of the PCB, said the situation had effectively opened the door for governments to influence cricketing decisions, particularly given that the PCB chairman is a serving minister in the Pakistan government. "Instead of dealing with the problem, the ICC has just stood there as a bystander," he added.

Financial implications of boycott

The India-Pakistan match is traditionally the most anticipated fixture at any ICC event, attracting peak global viewership, sponsorship interest and broadcast revenues. A walkover would hand full points to India, but could also result in substantial commercial losses, with estimates suggesting the host broadcaster could lose between Rs 200 crore and Rs 250 crore in advertisement revenue. Under ICC playing conditions, the opposing team must be present on the field for the toss to be awarded a walkover.

What are the possible actions that ICC can take

While Mani believes formal punishment is unlikely, the ICC retains the authority to consider financial measures, even as it weighs its options amid growing uncertainty over the tournament's most high-profile fixture. The PCB has said it will reassess its participation following the government's decision, stating that the boycott reflects solidarity with Bangladesh. Pakistan are scheduled to open their campaign against the Netherlands on February 7, followed by matches against the USA on February 10 and Namibia on February 18, with all fixtures set to be played at the SSC ground in Colombo.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dehradun Bus Accident: 3 killed, several injured as HRTC bus carrying 30 passengers plunges into gorge; Rescue operation underway
Dehradun Bus Accident: 3 killed, several injured as HRTC bus plunges into gorge
India-EU FTA, Middle East outreach and the Union Budget: The geo-economic and geopolitical importance
India-EU FTA, Middle East outreach and the Union Budget
The 50: Lion’s real identity revealed, he is..., fans express their shock and surprise
The 50: Lion’s real identity revealed, he is..., fans express their shock
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, Gautam Adani's Adani Group soar after India-US trade deal, know reasons in 5 points
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, Gautam Adani's Adani Group soar, here's why
India-US Trade Deal: Has Delhi opened the agriculture sector to American companies?
India-US Trade Deal: Has Delhi opened the agriculture sector to American compani
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Prabhas as Hamza, Fahadh Faasil as Rehman Dakait, Rana Daggubati as Major Iqbal: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar with South stars
AI reimagines Dhurandhar with South stars Prabhas, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati
Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches in ICC events
Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches
Pakistan boycott India clash in T20I World Cup 2026: A look at major past controversies between arch-rivals
Pakistan boycott India clash in T20I WC 2026: A look at major past controversies
From Shari Baloch to Asifa Mengal, how BLA's female suicide bombers fight against Pakistan Army
From Shari Baloch to Asifa Mengal, how BLA's female suicide bombers fight
Grammy Awards 2026: From Chappell Roan's dapper Mugler, to awful Lola Young's Vivienne Westwood; best and worst dressed celebs
Grammy Awards 2026: From Chappell Roan's dapper Mugler, to awful Lola Young's
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement