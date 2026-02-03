Pakistan announced that it would not take the field for the match against India, despite the government clearing the national team's participation in the remainder of the tournament starting February 7. Now, Former PCB Chief has claimed that ICC can't punish Pakistan for boycotting India at T20 WC.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) cannot take any disciplinary action against Pakistan for boycotting its ICC Men's T20 World Cup group-stage match against India, according to former ICC chairman Ehsan Mani. The decision to pull out of the high-profile February 15 match in Colombo was taken on government instructions, and therefore falls outside the governing body's disciplinary ambit, Mani argued.

Pakistan announced that it would not take the field for the match against India, despite the government clearing the national team's participation in the remainder of the tournament starting February 7. In a statement posted on social media, the Government of Pakistan said it had granted approval for the team to compete in the event but specified that the side "shall not take the field" for the India fixture.

Former PCB Chief explains why ICC can't punish Pakistan for boycotting India at T20 World Cup

"There can't be any sanctions against Pakistan if it follows government instructions. That was the basis on which India refused to play its 2025 Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan. You can't have double standards," Mani was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

“You left the door open for any country to get its government involved. And especially knowing that the chairman of the PCB is a serving minister of the government," he added.

ICC questions Pakistan's decision

The ICC, however, has questioned the Pakistan government's decision and issued a warning that selective participation could lead to punitive consequences. The governing body said it was yet to receive any official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), but described the move as inconsistent with the principles of a global sporting event. "The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country, as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of," the ICC said in a statement.

Mani, who has also served as chairman of the PCB, said the situation had effectively opened the door for governments to influence cricketing decisions, particularly given that the PCB chairman is a serving minister in the Pakistan government. "Instead of dealing with the problem, the ICC has just stood there as a bystander," he added.

Financial implications of boycott

The India-Pakistan match is traditionally the most anticipated fixture at any ICC event, attracting peak global viewership, sponsorship interest and broadcast revenues. A walkover would hand full points to India, but could also result in substantial commercial losses, with estimates suggesting the host broadcaster could lose between Rs 200 crore and Rs 250 crore in advertisement revenue. Under ICC playing conditions, the opposing team must be present on the field for the toss to be awarded a walkover.

What are the possible actions that ICC can take

While Mani believes formal punishment is unlikely, the ICC retains the authority to consider financial measures, even as it weighs its options amid growing uncertainty over the tournament's most high-profile fixture. The PCB has said it will reassess its participation following the government's decision, stating that the boycott reflects solidarity with Bangladesh. Pakistan are scheduled to open their campaign against the Netherlands on February 7, followed by matches against the USA on February 10 and Namibia on February 18, with all fixtures set to be played at the SSC ground in Colombo.