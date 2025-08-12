Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India's first hydrogen-powered train set to launch soon, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares new video, WATCH

OMG! Kangana Ranaut calls Jaya Bachchan 'spoilt woman, fighting cock', reacts to viral selfie incident: 'Disgrace and shame'

Hurun Report: 300 families own Rs 134 lakh crore, where do Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani stand?

NASA's first-ever Moon rock heist: Meet man, who stole precious rocks worth Rs 1,841,757,120 due to...

Why have shuttlecock prices increased worldwide? Know the real reason

Hate crime in US: 70-year-old Sikh man beaten with golf club in Los Angeles, no one arrested yet

Good news for Gautam Adani as he returns in world's top 20 richest list, net worth rises to Rs...

Param Sundari trailer X review: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor film 'is not Chennai Express', impressed fans celebrate 'return of rom-com era'

Thaw in ties? India, China to resume direct flights after five years from...

BPH vs OVI, The Hundred 2025 Dream11 team: Best picks for fantasy Playing XI of Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles match

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India's first hydrogen-powered train set to launch soon, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares new video, WATCH

WATCH: India's first hydrogen-powered train set to launch soon

OMG! Kangana Ranaut calls Jaya Bachchan 'spoilt woman, fighting cock', reacts to viral selfie incident: 'Disgrace and shame'

OMG! Kangana Ranaut reacts to Jaya Bachchan's viral selfie incident

Hurun Report: 300 families own Rs 134 lakh crore, where do Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani stand?

Hurun Report: 300 families own Rs 134 lakh crore, where do Adani, Ambani stand?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics

Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics

War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge: 'Hardest part was saying NO to...'

War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge

Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works wonders

Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works

HomeSports

SPORTS

Why have shuttlecock prices increased worldwide? Know the real reason

In recent months, the prices of feather shuttlecocks have risen significantly across the globe. Let us take a look at the major reason behind this price rise.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 08:21 PM IST

Why have shuttlecock prices increased worldwide? Know the real reason
Prices of shuttlecocks have risen significantly in recent months

TRENDING NOW

In a recent turn of events, the world of Badminton has witnessed a steep rise in prices of shuttlecocks, which is directly impacting professional players, sport enthusiasts, as well as retailers and manufacturers. Badminton is a growing sport in countries like India and China, where many academies and players are being directly affected by the price rise in shuttlecocks. While synthetic shuttlecocks exist, they are not much preferred over the feather ones due to differences in feel and flight characteristics.

 

Real reason behind rise in prices of shuttlecocks

 

Several factors contribute to the rising inflation in the feather shuttlecocks' market, which includes raw material costs, supply chain, international trade policies, and currency fluctuations, to name a few.

 

Raw Materials - It is the backbone of the shuttlecock production, and the primary materials include feathers and cork. Both these raw materials have experienced price surges recently.

 

Supply Chain - After the COVID-19 pandemic, a disruption in the global supply chain has been witnessed. The availability of key components has also dropped due to factory closures and restrictions.

 

Trade Policies - Recent tariffs across the globe have also affected the cross-border trade among countries, leading to a rise in prices of products. Different trade policies affect different regions differently.

 

Currency Fluctuations - When a currency falls, the prices of imported materials rise, which directly affects the production costs and final retail prices. Sometimes companies choose to delay production to wait for a stable currency rate, which affects the market.

 

Recent price rise of shuttlecocks in India

 

As per a report by The Indian Express, India national coach Pullela Gopichand said that the issue is broader than just the recent rises in prices. ''The dependency on goose feathers, which we have, is a problem we need to address as a sport. The growth of the sport across three populous nations, India, China and Indonesia, has ensured that there is demand for raw material of goose feathers, which has gone up a lot. We need to find alternatives for it,'' The Indian Express reported, quoting Gopichand.

 

The report also states that the prices of imported shuttlecocks have increased over the last 16 months. The last stock in Bengaluru came in for Rs 2,250, but it is expected to touch the Rs 3,000 mark soon. These AS-2 shuttlecocks were costing Rs 1,200 per 12-piece tube in 2024.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Will India boycott US products, emphasise 'swadeshi'? Will Coca-Cola, Pepsi, McDonald's face...
Will India boycott US products, emphasise 'swadeshi'? Will Coca-Cola, Pepsi...
Ahead of meeting with Russian President Putin, Donald Trump slams Ukrainian President Zelenskyy over 'land' swap refusal: 'BAD…STUPID!'
Ahead of meeting with Russian President Putin, Donald Trump slams Zelensky...
Two star kids made debut with this film, director was thrown out midway, soundtrack and movie became blockbuster, name is...
Two star kids made debut, director was thrown out, film became blockbuster
India SLAMS Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's comments in US: 'Nuclear sabre-rattling...'
India SLAMS Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's comments in US
750+Tech Leaders and Founders Unite at Open Atlas Summit 2025 in Milpitas
750+Tech Leaders and Founders Unite at Open Atlas Summit 2025 in Milpitas
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics
Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics
War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge: 'Hardest part was saying NO to...'
War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge
Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works wonders
Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works
Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS
Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS
Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow to stay healthy?
Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE