Why have shuttlecock prices increased worldwide? Know the real reason

In recent months, the prices of feather shuttlecocks have risen significantly across the globe. Let us take a look at the major reason behind this price rise.

In a recent turn of events, the world of Badminton has witnessed a steep rise in prices of shuttlecocks, which is directly impacting professional players, sport enthusiasts, as well as retailers and manufacturers. Badminton is a growing sport in countries like India and China, where many academies and players are being directly affected by the price rise in shuttlecocks. While synthetic shuttlecocks exist, they are not much preferred over the feather ones due to differences in feel and flight characteristics.

Real reason behind rise in prices of shuttlecocks

Several factors contribute to the rising inflation in the feather shuttlecocks' market, which includes raw material costs, supply chain, international trade policies, and currency fluctuations, to name a few.

Raw Materials - It is the backbone of the shuttlecock production, and the primary materials include feathers and cork. Both these raw materials have experienced price surges recently.

Supply Chain - After the COVID-19 pandemic, a disruption in the global supply chain has been witnessed. The availability of key components has also dropped due to factory closures and restrictions.

Trade Policies - Recent tariffs across the globe have also affected the cross-border trade among countries, leading to a rise in prices of products. Different trade policies affect different regions differently.

Currency Fluctuations - When a currency falls, the prices of imported materials rise, which directly affects the production costs and final retail prices. Sometimes companies choose to delay production to wait for a stable currency rate, which affects the market.

Recent price rise of shuttlecocks in India

As per a report by The Indian Express, India national coach Pullela Gopichand said that the issue is broader than just the recent rises in prices. ''The dependency on goose feathers, which we have, is a problem we need to address as a sport. The growth of the sport across three populous nations, India, China and Indonesia, has ensured that there is demand for raw material of goose feathers, which has gone up a lot. We need to find alternatives for it,'' The Indian Express reported, quoting Gopichand.

The report also states that the prices of imported shuttlecocks have increased over the last 16 months. The last stock in Bengaluru came in for Rs 2,250, but it is expected to touch the Rs 3,000 mark soon. These AS-2 shuttlecocks were costing Rs 1,200 per 12-piece tube in 2024.