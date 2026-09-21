Why don’t Russia, Israel and Turkiye compete in Asian Games despite their Asian links? Here’s the reason

Russia, Israel and Türkiye have Asian geographical links but do not compete at the Asian Games. Their absence is linked to Olympic Council of Asia membership, sporting affiliations and, in Israel’s case, a long history of political disputes that ended its Asian Games participation after 1974.

The Asian Games often get called “Asia’s Olympics,” drawing athletes from 45 Asian National Olympic Committees. On the surface, it might look like geography should decide who gets to play—but it’s not that simple. Russia, Türkiye, and Israel all have territory in Asia, yet they’re not part of these Games. Meanwhile, Australia has found its way into some Asian sporting circles without being anywhere near the continent. Here’s how it all really works.

Israel: Locked out by politics

Israel used to compete in the Asian Games. Between 1954 and 1974, Israeli athletes showed up and took part. Then things got complicated. When Indonesia hosted the Games in 1962, Israel was left out altogether because many Arab countries refused to compete against them. Tensions kept building, and in 1981, when the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) formed, Israel wasn’t included as a member. The country ended up turning toward Europe for its sporting connections, and today, you’ll find Israeli teams playing under European federations.

Will things change? Sure, Israel has built some bridges in recent years—think normalized relations with UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco. But unless the OCA changes its mind, Israel isn’t coming back to the Asian Games anytime soon.

Türkiye: Asian land, European ambitions

If you look at a map, Türkiye is mostly in Asia. About 97% of its territory sits on the Asian side. But when it comes to sports (and a lot of other things), the country thinks European. Ever since the modern state was founded in 1923, Türkiye has built closer ties with European institutions. Its football and basketball teams, for example, play in Europe. This was a deliberate move—Türkiye wanted to lean West, and it has stuck to that.

Could Türkiye switch teams and join the Asian Games? Not unless it joins the Olympic Council of Asia. Simple geography isn’t enough—countries need official OCA membership or at least special permission to participate.

Russia: An Asian giant with European roots

Here’s the twist: 75% of Russia’s land mass is actually in Asia. But the bulk of its people including in Moscow and St. Petersburg live in Europe. Russia’s big sporting moments have always happened with European institutions—at least since the Soviet Union days. So, even though “Asian Russia” is massive, the country’s sports teams head west.

Is there room for change? Technically, Russia isn’t in the OCA, so it doesn’t compete in the Asian Games. Still some connections exist—Russian regions host events like the Children of Asia Games which bring together young athletes from all over Asia. But unless the OCA or Russia wants to shake things up in a big way don’t expect Russian teams at the Asian Games soon.

Australia: Close ties, but still on the sidelines

Australia isn’t in Asia at all but you’ll notice its growing presence in Asian sports. Back in 2006, Australia switched from the Oceania Football Confederation to the Asian Football Confederation. The reason? More opportunities—qualifying for the World Cup through Asia is much easier than through Oceania.

Could Australia ever compete in the Asian Games? Not yet. Membership in the Asian Football Confederation doesn’t count for the Asian Games which are run by the OCA. Australia isn’t on the official invite list. That said, there’s a trend: Australia and other Oceania nations have been invited as guests to some Asian sports events including the 2025 Asian Winter Games.

There’s more here than just sports. Australia is tied to Asia’s growing sports market, and the Asian Games pull huge media and commercial interest—just look at the 2026 Asian Games which will bring in thousands of broadcasters.

The bottom line

Who plays in the Asian Games isn’t just about being on the map. History, politics, sporting alliances, and market forces all come together to decide which countries get a shot. For now, Russia, Türkiye, Israel, and Australia stay on the edge—each for their own reasons.

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