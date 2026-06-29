Why does India fail to even qualify for the FIFA World Cup?

Why has India never played at the FIFA World Cup despite its huge population? Here's why the country continues to miss out on football's biggest stage.

India is the home of more than 1.4 billion people, yet its absence from the FIFA World Cup often surprises the football world. When the whole world is enjoying the beginning of the knockout in the ongoing FIFA World Cup, India are once again watching from the sidelines. While tiniest of nations like Cape Verde, Qatar, Croatia, Japan have qualified for (some even on a regular basis) the tournament, India have never qualified through FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. There are a plethora of reasons behind India's failure, and we will try to unwrap some of them here.

Why India fail to qualify for FIFA World Cup?

India once had a chance to play in the FIFA World Cup, which came in the year 1950, but failed to do it after it withdrew from the tournament like other Asian nations. The real reason behind it included financial constraints, travel costs, and the AIFF's decision to give higher priority to the Olympics. Since then, India has taken part in multiple World Cup qualifying campaigns but has never secured a place in the finals.

Popularity of cricket

One of the biggest reasons behind India's struggles in the sport is the popularity of cricket, which currently attracts the highest television ratings, sponsorships, and fame. Young athletes are automatically drawn to cricket in India as it offers much more financial security and stardom than football.

However, there are several states in India, like West Bengal, Goa, and a few Northeast states, where football is still watched and followed in great numbers, but it still lacks the nationwide grassroots participation seen in a nation where football is the number one sport.

Improving but still 'Dilli Dhoor Hai'

Several franchise tournaments have begun in recent years, like the Indian Super League (ISL), launched in 2014, which has transformed Indian football by attracting overseas coaches, improving facilities, and increasing fanbase.

However, Indian football players still lack the skills due to fewer high-intensity matches compared to players in Japan's J League and South Korea's K League.

What needs to be done, and can India qualify in near future?

The major reason behind India's absence from tournaments like the FIFA World Cup is the system, as many states lack quality football grounds and coaching facilities, and competitive youth leagues. India need to invest heavily in school football, coaching education, and league at the teenage level.

It is not hidden that several Indian-origin players are a part of the qualified teams in the ongoing World Cup, which clearly testifies that it is the system and the country's approach that is stopping young talents from emerging and representing India on football's biggest stage. Things will surely change for India, but not overnight. Let's hope for the best.