After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 204 off 53 balls, ex-selector Srikkanth urged India to pick him for all formats and include him in the 2027 World Cup squad.

Should 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi be in India's 2027 World Cup squad? Former India selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth thinks yes. Srikkanth has made a bold appeal to the team management to pick the teenage batting sensation for all three formats and to keep him in the 15 for the next ODI World Cup.

A knock that shocked everyone

Less than 48 hours after Sooryavanshi had one of the most incredible performances in List A cricket, the appeal was made. He scored 204 runs off just 53 balls while playing in the Asia Cup Rising Stars event against the United Arab Emirates. He shattered several records in that knock. In just 28 balls, he achieved the fastest century, and in just 52 balls, he achieved the fastest double century. He hit seven fours and twenty-eight sixes. Everyone, even previous cricket players, was in disbelief after that innings.

Srikkanth wants him in all formats

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth called Sooryavanshi an all-format player who can win matches single-handedly. "He is an all-format player. You don't want to play him in Tests, okay, but at least keep him in the 15. There is no questioning now. Sri Lanka will be coming for ODIs; give him a chance there. Put him in and let him play ODIs against them. If you really want to develop Suryavanshi, take him to the 2027 World Cup. Let him be in the 15. One day he will win you games single-handedly," said Srikkanth. In the forthcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka, he added, Sooryavanshi ought to be given an opportunity.

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Not just power, but timing and calm

The notion that Sooryavanshi's batting is solely about power was refuted by Srikkanth. He claimed that his timing, self-assurance, and composure set him apart. "The way he is batting, power alone is not enough. You need timing as well. It is not just about power; it is also about his confidence. He looked so still and calm. He does not look ruffled. The greatest thing is that he knows exactly what he is doing. This is genius," he said. He even compared the youngster to legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, calling him the "son of the god of cricket".Srikkanth warned that holding him back in the name of grooming would be unfair. "Team management and selectors, please wake up," he added.