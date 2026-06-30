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Why do Netherlands keep falling short on penalties at the FIFA World Cup? Check their unwanted record

Why does the Netherlands keep losing penalty shootouts at the FIFA World Cup? Let us take a look at their heartbreaking record.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 30, 2026, 03:02 PM IST

Why do Netherlands keep falling short on penalties at the FIFA World Cup? Check their unwanted record
Netherlands got eliminated after losing to Morocco in the penalty shootout. (Pic Credits: Instagram/onsoranje)
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The Netherlands again faced elimination from the FIFA World Cup 2026 after losing to Morocco in the Round of 32 on Monday (local time). With this loss, the Oranje set an unwanted FIFA World Cup record of being knocked out of the tournament the most times after a penalty shootout. This was the Netherlands' fourth defeat in a penalty shootout in a knockout game of the World Cup, after losing to Brazil in the 1998 World Cup, Argentina in the 2014 World Cup, and again Argentina in the previous 2022 edition.

 

Record of most knockouts in penalty shootouts in FIFA World Cup

 

Spain (4 times) - Belgium (1986), South Korea (2002), Russia (2018), and Morocco (2022)

Netherlands (4 times) - Brazil (1998), Argentina (2014), Argentina (2022), and Morocco (2026)

England (3 times) - West Germany (1990), Argentina (1998), and Portugal (2006)

Italy (3 times) - Argentina (1990), Brazil (1994), and France (1998)

France (2 times) - West Germany (1982), and Italy (2006)

 

Whats App Image 2026 06 30 at 7 54 06 AM

 

Deets about Netherlands vs Morocco clash

 

The Dutch suffered yet another heartbreaking FIFA World Cup exit after losing 3-2 on penalties to Morocco in their Round of 32 match, after a 1-1 draw. Cody Gakpo gave the Netherlands the lead in the 72nd minute, but Issa Diop levelled it during the stoppage time. Even after an additional time of 30 minutes, neither side could score another goal, and the match ended in a draw.

 

Later, in the penalty shootout, goalkeeper Yassine Bounou emerged as Morocco's hero with a crucial save before Ismael Saibari converted the decisive penalty. With this win, Morocco sealed a spot in the Round of 16.

 

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

 

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

 

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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