Why did star cricketer Akash Deep's 'dream car' land him in trouble? Car dealer suspended; Here's what exactly happened

The Toyota Fortuner's top model, which Akash Deep bought, is said to cost more than Rs 62 lakh. However, soon after his dream purchase, the star cricketer landed in legal trouble. Check here to know what exactly happened.

Star India pacer Akash Deep is reportedly dealing with legal issues just days after he proudly announced he had bought his "dream" car. The 28-year-old, who had a strong showing in the India-England Test series, shared his happiness on social media about purchasing a black Toyota Fortuner when he got back home.

However, Lucknow's RTO office has issued a notice to cricketer Akash Deep, ordering him to stop using his new SUV on public roads until the registration is complete, the high-security registration plate (HSRP) is installed, and the third registration mark (TRM) is in place.

Taking to Instagram, Akash posted a series of images which showcased him and his family posing with the new car. Sharing the pictures, Akash wrote, “Dream delivered. Keys received. With the ones who matter most."

The Toyota Fortuner's top model, which Akash Deep bought, is said to cost more than Rs 62 lakh.

Why Akash Deep is facing legal trouble after his dream purchase?

According to official records, the vehicle was sold on August 7, 2025, insured on August 8, and given the fancy registration number UP32 QW 0041 on August 9. However, the RTO found that the TR/RC process was incomplete on the Vahan portal, and the necessary HSRP and TRM hadn't been fitted, violating sections 39 and 41(6) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

What did the notice say?

“The notice warns that driving the vehicle in its current state constitutes an offence under Section 192 of the MVA and empowers authorities to seize or detain the vehicle under Section 207,” read the content of the notice.

The RTO has given the cricketer 72 hours to appear in person or send an authorised representative with all necessary documents, including proof of registration, insurance, and tax payment.

What is A High Security Registration Plate?

The High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) are specially designed number plates mandated by the Government of India to improve security and prevent vehicle theft and counterfeiting. They have unique features such as laser-etched codes, a chromium-based hologram, and tamper-proof, non-removable screws. These plates are more durable than standard ones, making duplication nearly impossible.

Why the car dealer is suspended?

According to the India Today report, Akash Deep's SUV was seen without the required HSRP, leading authorities to issue a notice. The issue doesn't stop there; M/s Sunny Motors, the Lucknow-based dealership that sold him the car, has also been penalised. Officials claim the dealer did not complete the required registration process or deliver the vehicle with an HSRP. As a result, the dealership's license has been suspended for a month, and they have 14 days to provide a formal explanation.

“Legal action under Sections 192 and 207 of the Motor Vehicles Act will be initiated against the defaulting dealer,” read the copy of the letter issued by Lucknow regional transport officer.

The RTO has instructed all dealers that no vehicle, whether for temporary or permanent registration, can be handed over without HSRP and TRM. Dealers must also ensure compliance with Form 20, 21, and 22 requirements and update records on the Vahan portal before delivery.

This comes days after Akash Deep's impressive performance in the five-match Test series against England, which ended in a 2-2 draw. In three Tests, he took 13 wickets, with his career-best performance in the second Test at Edgbaston, where he took 10 wickets, leading India to a memorable victory.