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Why did referee send off Breel Embolo? FIFA's mistaken identity rule explained

After the controversial red card during the Argentina vs Switzerland quarter-final game, let us take a look at FIFA's Mistaken Identity rule.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 12, 2026, 03:24 PM IST

Why did referee send off Breel Embolo? FIFA's mistaken identity rule explained
Argentina beat Switzerland 3-1 to qualify for the semi-final round. (Pic Credits: Instagram/breelembolo97)
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The FIFA World Cup 2026 saw its first 'mistaken identity' red card during the Argentina vs Switzerland game when Nati's Breel Embolo was sent off in the 72nd minute of the match on Saturday (local time). It all started when Argentina's Leandro Paredes was given a yellow card for a foul on Embolo, which was reviewed by the VAR (Video Assistant Referee) in the 71st minute. The game resumed before VAR called the referee back for another review. After reviewing, referee Joao Pedro Silva Pinheiro overturned the original decision, but due to mistaken identity, Breel was shown a second yellow card, which resulted in his dismissal.

To understand it in simple language, a foul took place, and the referee initially made one decision, and the play restarted. VAR then asked the referee to review the incident, and after watching the replay, the referee changed its original decision.

After giving the yellow card, the referee mistakenly showed it to Breel Embolo instead of the player who in real committed the foul. Now that Embolo had already been booked earlier in the game, the second yellow card by default became a red card, due to which he was sent off.

What does the law say?

As per the Laws of the Game, the referee could not change the identity of the player after play had restarted; hence, the red card stands despite the mistake.

Under Law 5 of the IFAB Laws of the Game, once the play has restarted, the referee cannot change the identity of the player who was cautioned or sent off. Now, the incident has become a hot topic among football fans on social media as the course of the match turned around after the referee's decision, as the score was 1-1 when it all happened.

Later, Argentina scored twice in stoppage time and won the game 3-1 to secure a semi-final berth. The defending champion will now face England on Thursday, July 16, at the Atlanta Stadium.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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