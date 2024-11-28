The Bangladesh Cricket Board director emphasized that the board cannot force IPL teams to select their players and that they must earn their place through merit.

In a surprising development, the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season will not feature any Bangladeshi cricketers. Despite 13 players from Bangladesh being available for auction, not a single bid was placed for them. This marks a significant absence, as it will be the first time since 2020 that no Bangladesh player will participate in the IPL. The development has sparked speculation, with some attributing it to the strained relations between India and Bangladesh. However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) cited the lack of competitiveness among Bangladeshi players as the primary reason.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director Nazmul Abedin Fahim stated that IPL teams prioritise players based on their ability and performance. Expressing disappointment, Fahim emphasised the need for Bangladesh players to improve their skills. “Personally, I am sad. Our quality is very average. If we get a place on the global stage, we deserve it and if we don't, we don't deserve it. We cannot force our players to play in franchise leagues. If they have the ability and capacity, they will be selected," he was quoted as saying to Bangladesh English newspaper Daily Star.

Further, Fahim noted that Afghanistan players have demonstrated their capacity to excel in franchise cricket. “We had a chance last year but we lost it. We feel that we need to capitalise on the opportunities. The number of players from Afghanistan is increasing in the IPL while we are going in the opposite direction,” he added. Meanwhile, neither the BCCI nor the IPL have commented on the absence of Bangladesh players in the upcoming IPL 2025.

The development comes amidst strained relations between India and Bangladesh, with tensions simmering over various issues. Last year, Mustafizur Rahman was the only Bangladesh player to get a place in the 2024 IPL. He played nine matches for Chennai Super Kings. He had been constant as he had played seven seasons of IPL with five different teams. His omission was particularly surprising for the fact that he has an impressive track record. Despite a modest base price of two crore rupees, no team placed a bid for him, leaving many to wonder why he was overlooked. Besides Rahman, Rishad Hussain was also shortlisted in the IPL 2025 auction, but he also failed to get any bidding.

Seasoned Bangladeshi cricketer and long-time IPL participant, Shakib Al Hasan also faced a disappointing outcome. After going unbidded in last year's mini-auction, Shakib suffered another setback this year, failing to even make the shortlist. Meanwhile, of 1574 players registered for the IPL 2025 auction, 574 were handpicked by the 10 participating teams. The selected group comprised 208 international players, vying for a spot in the coveted league.