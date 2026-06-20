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Why did Neymar miss Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 clash against Haiti? Explained

After missing the FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Morocco, Neymar was missing from the Brazilian team again on Saturday against Haiti. Know the real reason behind his absence.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 20, 2026, 10:08 AM IST

Why did Neymar miss Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 clash against Haiti? Explained
Neymar again missed a group stage match in the FIFA World Cup 2026. (Pic Credits: Instagram/neymarjr)
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Brazil's star midfielder Neymar Jr missed another game in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 on Saturday, as the five-time champions crushed Haiti 3-0. Reportedly, the 34-year-old didn't travel to Philadelphia for the second group stage match and remained at the team's training base in New Jersey. In the previous match against Morocco, Neymar missed the entire game and watched it from the bench.

Why did Neymar miss the crucial match against Haiti?

Neymar didn't play the match against Haiti as he is still recovering from a right calf injury. The Brazilian Football Confederation decided not to risk the 34-year-old and kept him at the team's training base in New Jersey, where he continued rehabilitation with fitness coaches.

Whats App Image 2026 06 19 at 8 00 40 PM

''He will remain in New Jersey to optimize the final phase of his recovery process,'' the federation said in a statement. Carlo Ancelotti, manager of Brazil, highlighted on Neymar's fitness and said, ''Neymar is working very hard to recover as quickly as possible. When we called up Neymar, we did it not just because of his technical quality, which is undeniable. But also because of his experience, he could represent an example for the younger players on the team.''

For those unversed, Neymar sustained an injury while he was playing for Santos against Coritiba on May 17. Earlier this week, he underwent tests to determine the progress of the injury.

Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign so far

Brazil are currently leading Group C with four points after thrashing Haiti in Philadelphia, whereas Morocco are in the second position with the same points after The Tartan Army faced a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Morocco earlier today. Brazil's first match against Morocco ended in a 1-1 draw.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Whats App Image 2026 06 19 at 7 20 41 AM

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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