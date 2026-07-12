Why did FIFA allow England's controversial equaliser against Norway? Explained

Amid the controversy surrounding England's equaliser against Norway in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final, FIFA has explained why the goal was allowed to stand. Check what the apex football body said.

FIFA has finally come forward and issued a clarification over England's stoppage-time equaliser against Norway during the quarter-final clash in the FIFA World Cup 2026. The apex football body stated that the Connected Ball Technology (CBT) showed no evidence of the ball touching the overhead wire before the goal, which was scored in the 45+2nd minute.

There were speculations around the incident which took place in the first half's stoppage time, claiming that the ball might have touched the overhead cable when it was in the air. In a post shared by FIFA Media, the apex body wrote, ''Before England’s goal in minute 45+2 against Norway, the sensor in the Connected Ball showed no peak in the 'heartbeat of the ball' when in the air, and therefore no evidence that the ball touched the overhead wire and changed the movement of the ball.''

Take a look

Before England’s goal in minute 45+2 against Norway, the sensor in the Connected Ball showed no peak in the 'heartbeat of the ball' when in the air, and therefore no evidence that the ball touched the overhead wire and changed the movement of the ball. pic.twitter.com/gYf9ukfveT — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) July 11, 2026

Why did FIFA allow England's equaliser?

FIFA allowed the goal because it said that there was no evidence of the ball touching the overhead camera cable before England's equaliser. When Norway goalie Orjan Nyland launched a long goal kick, his team players and coach Stale Solbakken believed that the ball touched the cable and got diverted before England regained possession. Moments after this, Jude Bellingham scored the equaliser.

As per the FIFA rules, if the ball touches an outside object such as a camera cable, play should be stopped and restarted with a dropped ball, meaning the goal would not have counted.

After reviewing with the help of a sensor inside the ball, FIFA found no 'heartbeat' spike when the ball was in the air, meaning no evidence of contact with the overhead cable. Since the technology found no evidence of touch, the referee's decision to let the game continue was deemed correct, and the goal stood valid.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/