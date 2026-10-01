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Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Portugal camp? Jorge Jesus row, 'truth' promise explained

Cristiano Ronaldo left Portugal camp after benching dispute with coach Jorge Jesus, met FPF president Pedro Proenca, and hinted at revealing truth later.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 01, 2026, 01:26 PM IST

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Portugal camp? Jorge Jesus row, 'truth' promise explained
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Cristiano Ronaldo has left Portugal's training camp in Copenhagen following a dispute with head coach Jorge Jesus. He announced his decision on social media after meeting with Portuguese Football Federation President Pedro Proenca, stating he would reveal the full reason later and wishing his teammates luck for their upcoming game against Denmark.

What started the controversy

During a Nations League match against Norway, Cristiano Ronaldo was benched by Coach Jorge Jesus, who instead used Goncalo Ramos, the match-winner in a 2-1 victory. Despite warming up in the second half, Ronaldo did not play and exited without acknowledging his teammates. Jesus defended his choice, stating that prior reputation should not dictate current decisions.

"His performance is what matters. The past doesn't count. Cristiano is a player like any other. If he is performing well, he will play. If he isn't, he won't," he said. Ronaldo reportedly skipped group training for gym work, sparking rumours of a rift, though Jesus denied any refusal to train. "He didn't refuse [to train]. He's going to train today. It's the fourth day, so he's going to train," Jesus said.

Also read: Amid Govinda's affair row: Sunita Ahuja leans on Kashmera Shah, says 'Hum power couple hai'

The sudden departure

Federation president Pedro Proenca held an emergency meeting in Scandinavia with Ronaldo and Jesus, where Jesus stated that there were no major issues following their discussions. But he also made his authority clear on selection. "I can promise whatever I want. I am the coach. I told the player that he was not going to play. I will put you on the bench. If I need you for 30 minutes, you will play; if not, you will not," Jesus said.

"No player will make me change my mind. Not him, nor anyone in football. Nor any president. Never, absolutely nobody."  Ronaldo announced his departure from the camp, raising uncertainty about his future with Portugal, with speculation about a permanent split or potential retirement from international football.

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