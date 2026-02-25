FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Rinku Singh feature in do-or-die clash vs Zimbabwe? Team India issues major update

Konkona Sen Sharma says many #MeToo accused are still 'thriving' in Indian film industry: 'How many people have actually read Hema Committee report'

Married couple arrested for racially abusing northeast women, CM Rekha Gupta says, 'Delhi is for all'

Why Delhi Court has ordered Shikhar Dhawan's ex-wife Ayesha Mukherjee to return Rs 5.7 crore days after cricketer's second marriage?

Who is Princy Parikh? RJ forced to delete viral World Cup reel with David Miller after rape threats

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta vows action against misconduct towards Arunachali women, says' will meet victims'

Fact check: Sanjay Leela Bhansali suffered heart attack, Devdas director rushed to hospital after birthday? Here's the truth: 'He went for a...'

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda wedding: PM Narendra Modi pens letter for couple, ask them to 'share responsibilities, embrace each other’s...'

Delhi to be renamed Indraprastha? BJP MP writes to Centre after Kerala's name change, here's all you need to know

DNA Fact Check: Did Jamia Millia Islamia prohibit boys and girls from standing together during Ramadan?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
T20 World Cup 2026: Will Rinku Singh feature in do-or-die clash vs Zimbabwe? Team India issues major update

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Rinku Singh feature in do-or-die clash vs Zimbabwe?

VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious house | See pics

VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s

Konkona Sen Sharma says many #MeToo accused are still 'thriving' in Indian film industry: 'How many people have actually read Hema Committee report'

Konkona says many #MeToo accused are still 'thriving' in Indian film industry

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious house | See pics

VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s

From Nita Ambani to Shloka Mehta: Ambani family stuns in elegant outfits at grand wedding celebration | See pics

From Nita Ambani to Shloka Mehta: Ambani family stuns in elegant outfits

Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's mother Kokilaben Ambani celebrates 92nd birthday in graceful lime-green saree: Family moments, expensive gifts, hand-foot casting | See pics

Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's mother Kokilaben Ambani celebrates 92nd birthday

HomeSports

SPORTS

Why Delhi Court has ordered Shikhar Dhawan's ex-wife Ayesha Mukherjee to return Rs 5.7 crore days after cricketer's second marriage?

The court held that the orders passed by an Australian Family Court in the matrimonial dispute will not be binding on Dhawan in India. It set aside the foreign court's rulings concerning property settlement, stating that they cannot be enforced against him within the country.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 25, 2026, 02:22 PM IST

Why Delhi Court has ordered Shikhar Dhawan's ex-wife Ayesha Mukherjee to return Rs 5.7 crore days after cricketer's second marriage?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Patiala House Court's Family Court in New Delhi has ruled in favour of Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan in his civil suit against his estranged wife, issuing clear directions on the enforceability of foreign court orders and the return of property money.

As per the court, Ayesha Mukherjee, the former wife of Shikhar Dhawan, has been ordered by a Delhi court to return approximately Rs 5.7 crore from the previous settlement between the two parties.

The court held that the orders passed by an Australian Family Court in the matrimonial dispute will not be binding on Dhawan in India. It set aside the foreign court's rulings concerning property settlement, stating that they cannot be enforced against him within the country.

The judge further declared that the financial agreement and related documents signed by Dhawan are null and void, accepting his contention that they were executed under threat, coercion and fraud.

In a significant financial direction, the court ordered the defendant to return the sale proceeds of properties located in Australia. This includes AU $812,397.50 received as interim property settlement from the Berwick property and AU $82,000 retained from the sale of another property in Clyde North. The court also directed that interest at the rate of 9 percent per annum be paid on these amounts from the date of filing of the suit until full payment is made.

Additionally, the court restrained the defendant from enforcing the Australian court's anti-suit injunction and related orders against Dhawan.

The suit was decreed ex parte due to the absence of the defendant. The court directed preparation of the decree sheet and did not pass any order regarding litigation costs. The ruling clarifies the position regarding enforcement of foreign matrimonial orders in India while granting financial relief and legal protection to the plaintiff.

(With ANI inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
T20 World Cup 2026: Will Rinku Singh feature in do-or-die clash vs Zimbabwe? Team India issues major update
T20 World Cup 2026: Will Rinku Singh feature in do-or-die clash vs Zimbabwe?
Konkona Sen Sharma says many #MeToo accused are still 'thriving' in Indian film industry: 'How many people have actually read Hema Committee report'
Konkona says many #MeToo accused are still 'thriving' in Indian film industry
Married couple arrested for racially abusing northeast women, CM Rekha Gupta says, 'Delhi is for all'
Married couple arrested for racially abusing northeast women
Why Delhi Court has ordered Shikhar Dhawan's ex-wife Ayesha Mukherjee to return Rs 5.7 crore days after cricketer's second marriage?
Why Delhi Court has ordered Shikhar Dhawan's ex-wife Ayesha Mukherjee to return
Who is Princy Parikh? RJ forced to delete viral World Cup reel with David Miller after rape threats
Who is Princy Parikh? RJ forced to delete viral World Cup reel with David Miller
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious house | See pics
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s
From Nita Ambani to Shloka Mehta: Ambani family stuns in elegant outfits at grand wedding celebration | See pics
From Nita Ambani to Shloka Mehta: Ambani family stuns in elegant outfits
Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's mother Kokilaben Ambani celebrates 92nd birthday in graceful lime-green saree: Family moments, expensive gifts, hand-foot casting | See pics
Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's mother Kokilaben Ambani celebrates 92nd birthday
Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC in first attempt to fulfil her grandfather's dream
Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC
Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins: Poolside fun, traditional feast on banana leaf and more | See pics
Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement