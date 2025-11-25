Why Deepti Sharma could be the ‘most in-demand' player in WPL 2026 auction? Here's all you need to know

The auction for WPL 2026 is scheduled to held on November 27 in Delhi. Now head of the mega auction, former Indian captain has made some bold prediction about Deepti Sharma. Read here to know what she said.

With the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 mega auction fast approaching, franchises are sharpening their strategies, and the focus is firmly on two of India’s most dependable talents - all-rounder Deepti Sharma and batter Harleen Deol.

Discussions on JioHotstar’s special show Most Wanted: WPL 2026 Auction highlighted how both players are set to be among the most sought-after names when the bidding begins.

Former India captain Anjum Chopra stressed that Deepti’s versatility makes her one of the most valuable picks in this year’s auction, saying, “Gujarat Giants should definitely consider Deepti Sharma in the mega-auction. Delhi Capitals might also target her as an Indian player who strengthens both batting and bowling. UP Warriorz could be the third team interested after Gujarat and Delhi in acquiring her services.”

She also expressed surprise over the Gujarat Giants’ decision to release Harleen Deol, who has been a consistent performer for the franchise.

“I am surprised Gujarat Giants released Harleen Deol. She's a multi-talented Indian player who can also bowl a bit, and I hope she develops her bowling skills further. She'll command good interest in the auction. Along with Deepti Sharma, she'll be one Indian player every franchise will target because teams want strong Indian batters and potential leadership options,” Chopra added.

Veda Krishnamurthy, also part of the panel, echoed Chopra’s views on Deepti’s sky-high value heading into the mega auction. Praising the all-rounder’s recent form, Veda said, “Deepti Sharma is a proven match-winner from earlier WPL seasons, performing brilliantly with both bat and ball. She also won the Player of the Tournament award in the recently concluded Women's ODI World Cup. Her demand will definitely be high in the mega-auction, and every franchise will be watching her closely.”

With both players entering the auction pool at the peak of their careers, teams are expected to engage in intense bidding wars. As strategists look to build strong Indian cores capable of shaping the team’s title-winning campaigns, Deepti and Harleen stand out as two of the biggest storylines ahead of the auction.

