Why CSK lodged complaint against RCB? Here's all you need to know

The BCCI is now examining a grievance raised by Chennai Super Kings following their outing at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 5.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) knocked horns with Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 5 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The contest ended in favour of the home side. RCB went on to win the high-scoring contest by 43 runs. However, the rivalry took a new turn when CSK loged a written complaint with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that a song named 'Dosa, idli, sambar, chutney, chutney' played during their recent IPL 2026 was in bad taste.

Now, the BCCI is now examining a grievance raised by Chennai Super Kings following their outing at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 5. A senior IPL functionary confirmed the development to The Indian Express. “We have received a complaint from CSK and are looking into it," a top IPL official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. The move brings the Indian cricket board into the middle of the CSK–RCB rivalry, which has now taken a new turn.

Management flags venue DJ’s behaviour

Chennai’s leadership has taken exception to statements aimed at their cricketers by the in-stadium DJ. The franchise maintains that the job of a DJ is to lift the mood inside the ground, not to single out the visiting team. CSK managing director Kasi Viswanathan said that a DJ’s role is to create a positive atmosphere. He explained that supporting the host side is expected, but making personal remarks about opposition players is not acceptable.

“The DJs are usually around to support the home team. But at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, it was different. Certain comments were made against our players. Considering it, we have written to the BCCI to have a look into it," Viswanathan told the daily.

The view was echoed inside the franchise as well. “They (DJs) are not there to undermine the rivals or insult them," the official was quoted as saying.

Music choice revives older controversy

The issue is not limited to spoken comments. CSK have also raised concern over a specific track that was broadcast in the stadium. The contentious song, titled “Dosa, idli, sambar, chutney, chutney“, was played before the start of the CSK innings on April 5.

The composition is by musician Gana Appu. The track was composed by musician Gana Appu and is now often used on social media to propagate South Indian stereotypes. Its link to this rivalry goes back further. A video of RCB wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma singing the song was shared by the franchise last year on social media. He was responding to a question about what comes to mind when he thinks of Chennai, but faced backlash on social media for the way he sang it. The same number was used later that year during a CSK–RCB clash at Chepauk, and it was played following Jitesh’s dismissal.

However, the CSK management intervened, instructing their DJ not to make remarks about opposition players or fans.

“After that incident, there hasn’t been any repeat of it. The DJ isn’t supposed to make any comment on the opposition players. Moreover, we are fortunate to have a lovely fanbase that cheers us in numbers," Viswanathan said.

Meanwhile, RCB are currently at the top of the table after defeating Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at home on Wednesday.