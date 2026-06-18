FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Why Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone didn't recognise early signs about actress's depression?

Why Deepika's sister Anisha didn't recognise early signs about her depression?

Maharashtra News: Rebel Sena MPs Meet Speaker, Allege Plan To Merge Party With Congress

Maharashtra News: Rebel Sena MPs Meet Speaker, Allege Plan To Merge Party With Congress

FIFA World Cup 2026: Jude Bellingham Scripts History As England Beat Croatia 4-2 In FIFA 2026 Opener

FIFA World Cup 2026: Jude Bellingham Scripts History As England Beat Croatia 4-2 In FIFA 2026 Opener

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

Why BCCI allowed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's parents to accompany him for overseas tours? Devajit Saikia reveals

Is BCCI ready to fund Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's parents during the upcoming Ireland and England tours to help him adapt to the senior-team environment, as the 15-year-old is set to make his international debut on June 26?

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 18, 2026, 05:02 PM IST

Why BCCI allowed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's parents to accompany him for overseas tours? Devajit Saikia reveals
Has BCCI allowed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's family to travel with him for overseas tours? (Pic Credits: Instagram/vaibhav_sooryavanshi09)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been allowed to travel with his parents on India's upcoming white-ball tour of Ireland and England. Yes, you read it right! The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has allowed parents of the young star to accompany him on overseas tours, including the upcoming Ireland and England tours. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the news and said that the board will bear the cost of the arrangement as Sooryavanshi is expected to feature in seven matches across the two countries. The move is seen as BCCI's approach to nurture one of India's young talents who will make his debut in the senior national team.

BCCI secretary confirms

Devajit Saikia confirmed the news and told PTI, ''You see, not all national teams at the senior level have a 14 or 15-year-old in their squad. After many decades, we have someone like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.''

''At one point in time, it was Sachin Tendulkar who made it to the national team at such a young age. When such a young kid is part of the senior team, there are obviously a lot of issues that can crop up. Therefore, to make him comfortable and help him get used to an adult environment, where all the other players are above 18 years of age, and the team management members are also adults, we felt it would be helpful. We are doing this because we believe it will ease a lot of issues as far as Vaibhav is concerned,'' he added.

Chat GPT Image Jun 18 2026 04 58 03 PM

Explaining with an example of a school kid, Saikia further said, ''Even when a school student goes on an excursion, there is usually a senior person accompanying them. Vaibhav is still a kid. He has only just come out of school, or is perhaps in his final year of school. So, we thought it proper to allow his parents to travel with him. I am very happy that his parents are also taking good care of their kid, who is an asset for Indian cricket not only now but for the next two or three decades.''

Meanwhile, after his successful two seasons in the Indian Premier League, Vaibhav finally made it to the India A team and represented the country in a 50-over tri-series in Sri Lanka. Sooryavanshi's first international game will be against Ireland on June 26 in Belfast. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Why Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone didn't recognise early signs about actress's depression?
Why Deepika's sister Anisha didn't recognise early signs about her depression?
Pune Horror: Self proclaimed 'godman' abused woman for years, made her drink urine; probe underway
Pune Horror: Self proclaimed 'godman' abused woman for years, probe underway
Alpha: Sonam Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's YRF Spy Universe film 'so cool', says 'why should boys have all the fun'
Alpha: Sonam Kapoor lauds Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's YRF Spy Universe film
How US-Iran Peace Deal may boost India’s Chabahar Port project, India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor
After US-Iran War ends, Indi opportunity: Chabahar Port, IMEC, trade routes
Rajkumar Hirani shares big update about Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan's 3 Idiots sequel
Rajkumar Hirani shares big update about Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan's
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement