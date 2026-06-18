Why BCCI allowed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's parents to accompany him for overseas tours? Devajit Saikia reveals

Is BCCI ready to fund Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's parents during the upcoming Ireland and England tours to help him adapt to the senior-team environment, as the 15-year-old is set to make his international debut on June 26?

The 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been allowed to travel with his parents on India's upcoming white-ball tour of Ireland and England. Yes, you read it right! The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has allowed parents of the young star to accompany him on overseas tours, including the upcoming Ireland and England tours. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the news and said that the board will bear the cost of the arrangement as Sooryavanshi is expected to feature in seven matches across the two countries. The move is seen as BCCI's approach to nurture one of India's young talents who will make his debut in the senior national team.

BCCI secretary confirms

Devajit Saikia confirmed the news and told PTI, ''You see, not all national teams at the senior level have a 14 or 15-year-old in their squad. After many decades, we have someone like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.''

''At one point in time, it was Sachin Tendulkar who made it to the national team at such a young age. When such a young kid is part of the senior team, there are obviously a lot of issues that can crop up. Therefore, to make him comfortable and help him get used to an adult environment, where all the other players are above 18 years of age, and the team management members are also adults, we felt it would be helpful. We are doing this because we believe it will ease a lot of issues as far as Vaibhav is concerned,'' he added.

Explaining with an example of a school kid, Saikia further said, ''Even when a school student goes on an excursion, there is usually a senior person accompanying them. Vaibhav is still a kid. He has only just come out of school, or is perhaps in his final year of school. So, we thought it proper to allow his parents to travel with him. I am very happy that his parents are also taking good care of their kid, who is an asset for Indian cricket not only now but for the next two or three decades.''

Meanwhile, after his successful two seasons in the Indian Premier League, Vaibhav finally made it to the India A team and represented the country in a 50-over tri-series in Sri Lanka. Sooryavanshi's first international game will be against Ireland on June 26 in Belfast.