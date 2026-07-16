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Why are Gambhir-Agarkar upset with selection committee after India's T20I's snub

Gambhir and Agarkar are reportedly upset with two selectors for taking credit and avoiding blame for India’s T20I losses. Report says there’s no rift between the coach and chief selector.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 16, 2026, 05:08 PM IST

Why are Gambhir-Agarkar upset with selection committee after India's T20I's snub
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Months after lifting the T20 World Cup, fresh trouble has surfaced in Indian cricket. Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar are reportedly unhappy with two selectors for allegedly taking credit for team picks and distancing themselves from India’s recent T20I slump.

Gambhir, Agarkar unhappy with selectors over credit row and T20I slump

Ajit Agarkar, the chief selector, and head coach Gautam Gambhir are reportedly dissatisfied with two members of the Indian selection committee due to their attempts to claim credit for team selections directly to BCCI officials and to deflect responsibility regarding India's recent underperformance in T20I matches. The senior men's selection panel also comprises Pragyan Ojha, RP Singh, Shiv Sundar Das and Ajay Ratra.

The report claims Gambhir and Agarkar are upset with two panel members who have been 'more active than required' in meetings. These selectors are allegedly trying to convince BCCI officials that their appointments have directly improved the team selection process. India's T20I performance has deteriorated, losing six of seven matches post the March 2024 T20 World Cup. Under new captain Shreyas Iyer, issues with team balance and batting against swing were evident during tours of Ireland and England. Additionally, disagreements among selectors about excluding wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson from the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe reflect a conflict between valuing experience and current form.

Also read: Sunil Gavaskar's Big Statement: Asks BCCI to avoid hasty decisions after England T20 fiasco

No rift between Gambhir and Agarkar, says report

Amid speculation of deeper trouble, the report dismissed claims of a rift between Gambhir and Agarkar. Former India player Dinesh Karthik had recently said on Sky Sports Cricket that there could be 'friction' between the coach and chief selector over team direction. 'I feel Agarkar has long-term plans, and the current coach is saying, ‘You know, I want to win every game I play.’ Hence, the confusion we see unfolding before us,' Karthik said.

Gambhir and Agarkar maintain consistent communication regarding selection and team strategy. Currently, India is in England for a three-match ODI series, leading 1-0 after a six-wicket victory in the first match, aiming to secure the series before focusing on the T20Is against Zimbabwe.

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