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Why are FIFA World Cup final group matches played at the same time? The 1982 'Disgrace of Gijon' explained

Why are FIFA World Cup final group matches played at the same time?

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Why are FIFA World Cup final group matches played at the same time? The 1982 'Disgrace of Gijon' explained

The FIFA World Cup's final group-stage matches are played simultaneously to prevent teams from manipulating results. The rule was introduced after the infamous 1982 'Disgrace of Gijón', when West Germany and Austria played out a mutually beneficial result that eliminated Algeria.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 27, 2026, 10:07 PM IST

Why are FIFA World Cup final group matches played at the same time? The 1982 'Disgrace of Gijon' explained
Courtesy: X/FIFAWorldCup
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If you’ve been watching the FIFA World Cup, you probably noticed something interesting: in the last round of group matches, both games in each group kick off at exactly the same time. It’s the same story in club football during the final round of a league season—the decisive matches all start together. Why?

Here’s how it all started. The main idea is simple: when teams play their last group games at the same time, no one can benefit from knowing another match’s result. That way, everyone stays honest. But this wasn’t always the rule. FIFA only began in 1986. To see what changed, you have to look back at the 1982 World Cup in Spain, to a notorious match between West Germany and Austria.

Also read| FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 17: Live Streaming, match details, timings, venues and more

This game is infamous. Back in 1982, wins were worth two points, not three. Germany and Austria faced each other in their last group game, while Algeria—the other contender in the group—had finished its matches the day before and looked set to go through. Early in the match, Germany scored in the 10th minute. What followed was a disaster for the sport.

Both teams realized that if the score stayed 1-0, they would both qualify and Algeria would be knocked out. For the rest of the game, neither side made any real attempt to attack. They just passed the ball around. Fans in the stands saw what was happening and booed. TV viewers were furious. An exasperated commentator even stopped describing the action and told everyone at home to switch off their TVs. Still, nothing changed. Germany and Austria moved on, Algeria went home, and FIFA announced that since no rules were broken, there would be no punishment.

Understandably, people were outraged. FIFA acted quickly. To stop a repeat, they changed the rules: starting from 1986, all last-round group matches have to be played at the same time. That way, teams can’t “play the system” or fix outcomes based on earlier results. That 1982 match—the “Disgrace of Gijón”—forced FIFA’s hand. The damage was done, and Algeria lost out that year, but since then, this problem hasn’t happened again. The sport’s integrity is better protected now, and all teams get a truly fair shot at advancing.

Also read| FIFA World Cup 2026: Which teams have qualified for Round of 32 and who's eliminated?

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