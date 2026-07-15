With the FIFA World Cup 2026 nearing its conclusion, multiple AI models have predicted the tournament winner after analysing team form, results, squad strength and knockout performances. One nation has emerged as the favourite to lift football's biggest prize.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is almost over—just a handful of games left, and the semi-finals are in full swing. Spain booked their spot in the final with a 2-0 win over France and tonight, Argentina faces off against England at 12:30 am IST.

At this stage, there are only three teams left, so the world’s football fans are busy making their picks. But what if you put the question to artificial intelligence? Who do the algorithms back to claim football’s biggest prize?

ChatGPT: Spain

ChatGPT picked Spain to win the 2026 World Cup. It based its choice on Spain’s consistent performances all tournament. No single star carries them—they play as a unit, mixing a tough defense with a creative midfield and an attack that spreads the goals around. They’ve handled big challenges, knocking out Belgium in the quarter-finals and France in the semi-finals, never wavering against top opposition. Spain’s tactical flexibility and their ability to control the pace of matches have made them look like the tournament’s most complete team.

Still, ChatGPT admits predicting the World Cup is always a gamble. If Argentina can push past England, their experience—and champion mentality—would make for an intense final. But right now, Spain look like the favorites.

Florencia Tan Jun: Spain

Florencia Tan Jun AI also backs Spain. Its analysis points to Spain’s organization and defensive discipline—just one goal conceded in the knockouts, with Austria, Portugal, Belgium, and France all falling along the way.

On top of that, Spain’s firepower up front has been impressive. Mikel Oyarzabal has been on a tear, scoring 18 goals in his last 20 games for Spain. Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal’s emergence gives the attack new energy—his speed and vision keep defenders guessing and create chances for his teammates. With this blend of solidity and flair, Florencia Tan Jun AI sees Spain as the best team left in the tournament.

Claude’s prediction: Argentina

Not everyone’s picking Spain. Claude’s money is on Argentina to retain their crown. The rationale? Three big reasons.

First, Argentina knows how to handle pressure—they’ve done this before. That championship mentality counts for a lot. Second, there’s Lionel Messi. Even now, he’s the key problem every opponent has to solve, and his presence opens up space for others. Third, Argentina’s depth. Julián Álvarez has stepped up, and the squad doesn’t need to rely on one superstar. They have the tools to win in more than one way.

Meanwhile, DeepSeek, Gemini, Grock, Le Chat, and Qwen have forecasted that Spain will win the FIFA World Cup 2026. In contrast, Copilot and Meta AI appear to be supporting Messi and his La Albiceleste.

We’ll get our answer soon enough. The final whistle on July 19 will settle the debate.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal match between England and Argentina will be broadcast LIVE on Zee's new Unite8 Sports network in India, which includes Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD. Additionally, the England vs Argentina match will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 website and app. Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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