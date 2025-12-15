FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Pahalgam terror attack case: Pak handler Sajid Jatt among 7 named in chargesheet; details inside

Amid legal dispute with Karisma Kapoor's kids over Sunjay Kapur's estate, Priya Sachdev remembers him on her birthday: 'You are...'

This Congress MP once claimed Lionel Messi was 'born in Assam'; know what exactly happened

Mukesh Ambani launches BIG offer for Jio customers ahead of New Year 2026, free Gemini AI Pro, unlimited 5G at just Rs...

WATCH: Crowd at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium chants 'AQI' as CM Rekha Gupta meets Lionel Messi

8th Pay Commission: Railways slashes maintenance, energy costs ahead of Salary Hike

Saiyaara world television premiere: When, where to watch Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer Mohit Suri's blockbuster on TV

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: When will it open? Nitin Gadkari shares BIG update as NHAI misses deadline

Who was Rana Balachauria? Kabaddi player and promoter who was shot dead in Mohali ahead of his game

Delhi is choking, Parliament is silent: Why air pollution is no political issue

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Amid legal dispute with Karisma Kapoor's kids over Sunjay Kapur's estate, Priya Sachdev remembers him on her birthday: 'You are...'

Priya Sachdev remembers late husband Sunjay Kapur on her birthday

This Congress MP once claimed Lionel Messi was 'born in Assam'; know what exactly happened

This Congress MP once claimed Lionel Messi was 'born in Assam'

WATCH: Crowd at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium chants 'AQI' as CM Rekha Gupta meets Lionel Messi

WATCH: Crowd at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium chants 'AQI' as CM Rekha Gupta meet

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lionel Messi in India: Know about Argentina football captain's early life, educational qualifications, net worth, family and more

Lionel Messi in India: Know about Argentina football captain's early life, educa

2026 Biggest Theatrical Releases: Border 2, Haiwaan, Welcome to the Jungle, among most-awaited Bollywood films

2026 Biggest Theatrical Releases: Border 2, Haiwaan, Welcome to the Jungle, amon

OTT Releases This Week (15 December to 21 December): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (15 December to 21 December): Latest movies, web series t

HomeSports

SPORTS

Who was Rana Balachauria? Kabaddi player and promoter who was shot dead in Mohali ahead of his game

A popular Kabaddi player and promoter was shot dead during an ongoing tournament in Mohali. He was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital, where he was declared 'brought dead'.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 15, 2025, 09:04 PM IST

Who was Rana Balachauria? Kabaddi player and promoter who was shot dead in Mohali ahead of his game
Rana Balachauria was shot dead in Mohali on December 15
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Rana Balachauria, a popular Kabaddi player and promoter, was shot dead minutes ahead of a Kabaddi match of the Sohana Kabaddi Cup held in Mohali on Monday. Also known as Balraj Rana, the Kabaddi player was reportedly shot in front of players and spectators at the venue. He succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a hospital, where they declared him 'brought dead'. Rana was also one of the organisers of the event. The incident took place around 5:30 pm in Sector 82 of Mohali.

 

Who was Rana Balachauria?

 

As per his Instagram profile, his real name is Kanwar Digvijay Singh, who has over 25,000 followers on the platform. In his bio, he has mentioned himself as a Kabaddi player, actor, model, and artist. He has also mentioned his latest work, which is 'Legacy' by Raja Rajveer, a popular Punjabi single released in 2021. The song is available on all leading platforms like Gaana, Spotify, Apple Music, and JioSaavn.

 

As per his profile, he was engaged earlier this year, and he shared a series of pictures from the ceremony on the platform. Apart from this, his profile is full of pictures and videos of various Kabaddi matches and tournaments.

 

 

Coming back to the gunshot incident, Rana sustained several gunshot injuries to his head and face, following which he was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared 'brought dead'.

 

A media report claims that eyewitnesses saw a group of men arriving at the venue in a Bolero car and opening fire as the teams were entering the field. Deputy Superintendent of Police HS Bal was the chief guest of the event, and the incident took place after he left the venue.

 

Meanwhile, the attackers fled the scene after opening fire. A case has been registered, and investigations are underway. However, in a viral post on social media currently trending on X, the Gopi Ghanshampur group claims responsibility for Rana Balachauria's death. In the post, they claim revenge for the Sidhu Moosewala murder.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pahalgam terror attack case: Pak handler Sajid Jatt among 7 named in chargesheet; details inside
Pahalgam terror attack case: Pak handler Sajid Jatt among 7 named in chargesheet
Amid legal dispute with Karisma Kapoor's kids over Sunjay Kapur's estate, Priya Sachdev remembers him on her birthday: 'You are...'
Priya Sachdev remembers late husband Sunjay Kapur on her birthday
This Congress MP once claimed Lionel Messi was 'born in Assam'; know what exactly happened
This Congress MP once claimed Lionel Messi was 'born in Assam'
Mukesh Ambani launches BIG offer for Jio customers ahead of New Year 2026, free Gemini AI Pro, unlimited 5G at just Rs...
Mukesh Ambani launches BIG offer for Jio customers ahead of New Year 2026
WATCH: Crowd at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium chants 'AQI' as CM Rekha Gupta meets Lionel Messi
WATCH: Crowd at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium chants 'AQI' as CM Rekha Gupta meet
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lionel Messi in India: Know about Argentina football captain's early life, educational qualifications, net worth, family and more
Lionel Messi in India: Know about Argentina football captain's early life, educa
2026 Biggest Theatrical Releases: Border 2, Haiwaan, Welcome to the Jungle, among most-awaited Bollywood films
2026 Biggest Theatrical Releases: Border 2, Haiwaan, Welcome to the Jungle, amon
OTT Releases This Week (15 December to 21 December): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (15 December to 21 December): Latest movies, web series t
Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal as Ranveer Singh film smashes box office records, scores biggest second Saturday ever, earns Rs...
Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal, Jawan, Gadar 2
GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules which you must follow
GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement