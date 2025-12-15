Who was Rana Balachauria? Kabaddi player and promoter who was shot dead in Mohali ahead of his game

A popular Kabaddi player and promoter was shot dead during an ongoing tournament in Mohali. He was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital, where he was declared 'brought dead'.

Rana Balachauria, a popular Kabaddi player and promoter, was shot dead minutes ahead of a Kabaddi match of the Sohana Kabaddi Cup held in Mohali on Monday. Also known as Balraj Rana, the Kabaddi player was reportedly shot in front of players and spectators at the venue. He succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a hospital, where they declared him 'brought dead'. Rana was also one of the organisers of the event. The incident took place around 5:30 pm in Sector 82 of Mohali.

Who was Rana Balachauria?

As per his Instagram profile, his real name is Kanwar Digvijay Singh, who has over 25,000 followers on the platform. In his bio, he has mentioned himself as a Kabaddi player, actor, model, and artist. He has also mentioned his latest work, which is 'Legacy' by Raja Rajveer, a popular Punjabi single released in 2021. The song is available on all leading platforms like Gaana, Spotify, Apple Music, and JioSaavn.

As per his profile, he was engaged earlier this year, and he shared a series of pictures from the ceremony on the platform. Apart from this, his profile is full of pictures and videos of various Kabaddi matches and tournaments.

Coming back to the gunshot incident, Rana sustained several gunshot injuries to his head and face, following which he was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared 'brought dead'.

A media report claims that eyewitnesses saw a group of men arriving at the venue in a Bolero car and opening fire as the teams were entering the field. Deputy Superintendent of Police HS Bal was the chief guest of the event, and the incident took place after he left the venue.

Meanwhile, the attackers fled the scene after opening fire. A case has been registered, and investigations are underway. However, in a viral post on social media currently trending on X, the Gopi Ghanshampur group claims responsibility for Rana Balachauria's death. In the post, they claim revenge for the Sidhu Moosewala murder.