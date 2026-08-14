Who was Prichard Colon? Puerto Rican boxer dies at 33 after suffering brain injury in 2015 fight against Terrel Williams

Who was Prichard Colón? The Puerto Rican boxer has died at 33, more than a decade after suffering a severe brain injury during his 2015 bout against Terrel Williams. Here’s a look at his boxing career, the tragic fight and his long battle after the injury.

Prichard Colon, the Puerto Rican boxer whose career was tragically cut short by a severe brain injury in 2015, has passed away at the age of 33, as confirmed by his father, Richard Colon, on social media on August 13, 2026. Colon had an impressive record, remaining unbeaten in his first 16 professional fights before facing Terrel Williams in Fairfax, Virginia. Following that bout, he suffered a brain bleed, spent 221 days in a coma, and required full-time care for many years. His death occurred more than ten years after the injury.

"Good morning, my people. I regret to inform you of the passing of my son Prichard from this earthly world. Now he is in a better world," Colon's father, Richard, wrote on Facebook on August 13.

"I did everything possible to fulfil his wish, his dream of bringing him on vacation to Puerto Rico as much as he desired but couldn't. Thank you for so many years of love and prayers. As much as you can, please keep us in your prayers," he added.

"A warrior until the very end. The WBO family mourns the passing of Prichard Colón, whose courage, strength, and fighting spirit transcended the ring. His greatest fight became a testament to resilience and the unwavering love of his family. Rest in peace, champion," the World Boxing Organisation wrote on X.

Who was Prichard Colon?

Prichard Colón was a professional boxer from Puerto Rico, born on September 19, 1992, in Maitland, Florida. He grew up in a boxing family and began training with his father, Richard Colón, at the age of 8. His mother, Nieves Colón, and his two siblings were also part of his life.

At the age of 14, Colón relocated to Puerto Rico with his father and younger sister. He achieved significant success as an amateur boxer, securing five national titles and a gold medal at the 2010 Pan American Youth Championship. Additionally, he pursued a degree in Business Administration at the Universidad del Sagrado Corazón in San Juan.

Colón turned professional in 2013 and quickly established himself as one of Puerto Rico’s most promising young talents.

He won his first 16 fights, with 13 of those victories coming by knockout. At just 23 years old, he remained undefeated and was on the verge of a world title shot.

However, everything changed on October 17, 2015, when Colón faced Terrel Williams in Virginia. The fight resulted in a devastating brain injury that ended his boxing career. He lived with the consequences of that injury for years before his passing at the age of 33 on August 13, 2026.

Prichard Colon's life was drastically altered following his brain injury. He spent 221 days in a coma and subsequently required additional medical interventions, including spinal surgery. By May 2016, he was transferred from a rehabilitation facility to his mother's residence in Orlando, Florida, still in a coma, as reported by ESPN.

He did not make a comeback to boxing. The brain injury resulted in him losing the ability to walk and speak properly, making him reliant on his family for everyday assistance. His father, Richard Colon, along with other relatives, continued to care for him for many years.

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