SPORTS

Who was Mahbub Ali Zaki? Dhaka Capitals coach who died after collapsing minutes before BPL 2025 game

Dhaka Capitals assistant coach Mahbub Ali Zaki died suddenly at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium during a BPL match. The 59-year-old former fast bowler and BCB Specialist Pace Bowling Coach was rushed to hospital but could not be saved. The cricketing community mourns his loss.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 29, 2025, 12:30 PM IST

Mahbub Ali Zaki, one of Bangladesh’s most respected fast-bowling coaches, passed away on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The 59-year-old collapsed shortly before the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match between Dhaka Capitals and Rajshahi Warriors.

Zaki, who was serving as assistant coach of the Dhaka Capitals, fell ill during pre-match preparations. Medical personnel rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The sudden incident cast a pall over the stadium and left players, officials, and fans deeply shocked.

Despite the tragedy, the match proceeded as scheduled, with both teams, match officials, and support staff observing a minute’s silence in Zaki’s memory before play began.

Long Association With Bangladesh Cricket Board

Zaki had been associated with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for nearly two decades. He joined the board in 2008 as part of the High Performance Unit and later became a key figure in the Game Development department as a specialist pace-bowling coach.

In a tribute shared on social media, the BCB highlighted Zaki’s lasting influence on Bangladesh cricket, noting his commitment to nurturing young talent and strengthening the country’s fast-bowling resources over the years.

Key Role in Developing Fast Bowlers

Zaki first gained national attention for his work with Taskin Ahmed in 2016, when the fast bowler’s action came under scrutiny. His technical guidance played a crucial role in helping Taskin return to international cricket. Over the years, Zaki worked closely with numerous domestic and international bowlers, often coordinating with overseas coaches engaged by the national team.

Known for his approachable nature and deep technical understanding, Zaki was widely respected among players and colleagues alike. He was passionate about grassroots development and had expressed a desire to establish a dedicated fast-bowling academy in Bangladesh, inspired by India’s MRF Pace Foundation.

From Player to Mentor

Before turning to coaching, Zaki enjoyed a solid playing career as a fast bowler. He represented Comilla district in the National Cricket Championship and featured prominently in the Dhaka Premier League, including a stint with Abahani Limited, one of Bangladesh’s most successful clubs.

A Lasting Legacy

Mahbub Ali Zaki’s sudden passing marks a significant loss for Bangladesh cricket. Remembered for his dedication, vision, and mentorship, his contributions to the development of pace bowling in the country will continue to influence future generations.

