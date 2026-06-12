Who was Jaspal Rana? 15-time Commonwealth Games medalist, coach of Manu Bhaker, dies in Delhi at 49

Rana famously won three gold medals in Doha despite competing with a high fever, a feat that remains one of the most celebrated achievements in Indian shooting history. Here's all you need to know about hiim.

Jaspal Rana, a shooting legend and national coach, who has been widely credited as the man behind Manu Bhaker's rise in the sport, passed away in New Delhi on Friday. The sports legend was battling health complications.

Rana had reportedly fallen ill while returning from the ISSF World Cup in Munich on Thursday and later underwent a medical procedure in Delhi. He was admitted to Max Hospital in Saket, South Delhi, where he breathed his last, hospital officials confirmed.

Jaspal Rana passes away: He was battling health complications

Rana had reportedly experienced chest pain during the ISSF World Cup in Munich, Germany, but initially dismissed it as acidity and continued his travel plans. While returning his fell ill during his flight back to India, leading to his immediate hospitalisation in Delhi. Doctors performed a stent procedure to clear a blocked artery and were planning a second intervention. Initially reported to be stable and recovering, his condition deteriorated, and he passed away, his brother, Subash Rana, had told the media after his admission to the hospital a few days ago.

Who was Jaspal Rana?

Jaspal Rana was one of India's most decorated shooters who left behind a remarkable legacy spanning more than three decades. He remains India's most successful Commonwealth Games athlete, having won an extraordinary 15 medals -- nine gold, four silver and two bronze -- across the 1994, 1998, 2002 and 2006 editions of the Games.

Rana secured four gold medals and one silver at the Asian Games, including a gold medal at the 1994 Hiroshima Asian Games and a historic haul of three gold medals at the 2006 Doha Asian Games. At the 1994 World Shooting Championships in Milan, he clinched gold while setting a record score. He also equalled the world record in the 25m Centre Fire Pistol event with an aggregate score of 590 during the 2006 Asian Games.

Rana famously won three gold medals in Doha despite competing with a high fever, a feat that remains one of the most celebrated achievements in Indian shooting history.

PM Modi condoles his death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned his demise in a post on X, wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Jaspal Rana Ji. His passing is a profound loss to the world of Indian sports. He brought immense glory to the nation through his extraordinary achievements in shooting. Equally remarkable was his contribution as a mentor, shaping and guiding young athletes with great dedication. His unwavering commitment to excellence, discipline and service to the sporting world earned him immense admiration. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the entire sporting fraternity in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

(With ANI inputs)