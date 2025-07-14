Who was Fauja Singh, 114-year-old veteran marathon runner, dies in road accident?

At 114, he joined me in the 'Nasha Mukt, Rangla Punjab' march with unmatched spirit. His legacy will continue to inspire a drug-free Punjab.

Veteran marathon runner Fauja Singh died on Monday after being hit by an unidentified vehicle while out for a walk in his native village in Punjab's Jalandhar district. He was 114. His demise was confirmed by author Khushwant Singh, who spoke to Fauja Singh's family members. Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator, Gulab Chand Kataria, said he was 'deeply saddened' by the passing away of Fauja Singh.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Sardar Fauja Singh Ji, the legendary marathon runner and symbol of resilience. At 114, he joined me in the 'Nasha Mukt, Rangla Punjab' march with unmatched spirit. His legacy will continue to inspire a drug-free Punjab. Om Shanti Om," the governor posted on X.

Fauja Singh's biography, 'The Turbaned Tornado', was written by Khushwant Singh, a former state information commissioner of Punjab. "My Turbaned Tornado is no more. It is with great sadness that I share the passing of my most revered S. Fauja Singh. He was struck by an unidentified vehicle around 3:30 pm today in his village, Bias, while crossing the road. Rest in peace, my dear Fauja," Khushwant posted on X.

When contacted, Khushwant Singh said that he had spoken with Fauja Singh's family members, who confirmed the news of his death. Following the road accident, Fauja Singh, the long-distance runner, was taken to a private hospital in Jalandhar, where he succumbed to injuries.

