Who was Chirag Tyagi? Para athlete shot dead in Ghaziabad days after qualifying for Para Asian Games

National para-athlete Chirag Tyagi was shot dead in Ghaziabad just days after qualifying for the Para Asian Games with a gold-medal-winning performance.

A promising national-level para-athlete was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district on Saturday, sending shockwaves through the sporting community. The victim, Chirag Tyagi, had recently earned qualification for the upcoming Para Asian Games and was considered one of the country's emerging talents in para athletics.

Tyagi, a resident of Muradnagar, was found with fatal gunshot injuries in the Sai Upvan area. Police have launched a detailed investigation into the case and have detained another para-athlete for questioning in connection with the incident.

Qualification success turned to tragedy

The tragedy comes just days after Tyagi achieved a significant milestone in his sporting career. Earlier this week, he won the gold medal in the 400-metre event at a national championship held in Bengaluru, securing his place in the Para Asian Games scheduled to take place in Japan later this year.

His recent success had raised hopes for a strong international performance, making his sudden death even more heartbreaking for family members, fellow athletes and coaches.

Body found after return journey

According to investigators, Tyagi had departed from a hostel in Delhi and was travelling back to his native village on the day of the incident. Sometime later, his body was discovered in the Sai Upvan locality under suspicious circumstances.

Local police were alerted around 3 pm and immediately dispatched teams to the scene. Preliminary examination indicated that the athlete had suffered a gunshot wound, prompting authorities to treat the matter as a homicide case.

Fellow athlete under investigation

As part of the investigation, officers reviewed CCTV footage collected from nearby locations. Based on initial findings and evidence gathered during the probe, a fellow para-athlete was taken into custody.

Police have not yet disclosed the identity of the suspect or revealed a possible motive behind the killing. The individual is currently being interrogated while investigators attempt to piece together the sequence of events leading up to the crime.

Investigation continues

Tyagi's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, which is expected to provide further details about the circumstances of his death. Authorities have informed his family and are recording statements from relatives and acquaintances as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Officials say all angles are being examined, and further action will depend on the outcome of the investigation.